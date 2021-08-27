/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, TickerWin, the leading market research firm, has released a research report "VIYI Algorithm Services, Provides Data Management Solutions, Will Be Listed Through the Combination of SPAC and Venus". With the development of the economy and the internet industry, the global spending on IT continues to increase and the central processing algorithm service has a huge room for development in the internet industry. With the emphasis on efficient operation and refined management of algorithmic services, enterprises have increasing demands for central processing algorithms integrated solutions and high value-added services solutions. With the diversified development of the internet industry, there will be increasing needs for application scenarios of central processing algorithms. The central processing algorithm services will be applied in various industries, including advertising, games, finance, industrial internet, telecommunications, energy, logistics, urban management, biomedical, social security and leisure and entertainment.



According to the report, Venus Acquisition Corporation ("Venus"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and VIYI Algorithm Inc. ("VIYI Algo"), a Cayman Islands exempted company operating in China, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. A newly created merger subsidiary of Venus will be merged with and into VIYI Algo with VIYI Algo being the surviving entity and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Venus. Upon closing of the transaction, Venus will change its name to MicroAlgo Inc.

The merger is structured as a stock for stock transaction and is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization. The terms of the merger provide for a valuation of VIYI Algo and its subsidiaries and businesses of US $400,000,000.

VIYI is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. VIYI provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of VIYI’s services includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. VIYI’s ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for VIYI’s long-term development.

Currently, VIYI is focused on developing and delivering central processing algorithm solutions to customers engaged in internet advertisement and gaming, and intelligent chips. Moreover, VIYI’s customer base is rapidly growing due to a general demand for more efficient data processing in various industries driven by the growing internet population and prevalence of AI. According to the CIC Report, revenue of central processing algorithm services derived from internet advertisement and online gaming alone grew from RMB 2.2 billion in 2016 to RMB 6.9 billion in 2020, representing a CAGR of 32.7%. This market is expected to maintain a rapid growth trend, expanding at a CAGR of 15% during the period from 2020 to 2025.

In the mid-to-long term, VIYI will continue to adhere to its strategic mindset. By improving upon each iteration of VIYI’s one-stop intelligent data management solutions made possible by its proprietary central processing algorithm services, VIYI can help customers to enhance their service efficiency and make model innovations in business, and actively enhance the industry value of the central processing algorithm services in the general field of data intelligent processing industry.

Customized central processing algorithm solutions in a diverse range of scenarios, serving customers in a diverse and growing range of industry verticals

VIYI’s diverse range of customers from multiple industries is evidence that its central processing algorithm technology is highly versatile, which allows VIYI to ensure a constant stream of revenue from various sources. VIYI primarily provides central processing algorithm solutions to enterprise customers in three industry verticals: internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chips, which translate to a range of customers including advertisement integration agencies, game developers and distributors, electronics manufacturers, internet information infrastructure service providers, and intelligent chip designers and integrators. Having the capability to service customers from a range of industries works to VIYI’s advantage because it can derive business from multiple industry sources to ensure a stream of revenue even when one industry faces downturns.

Generally, the central processing algorithm services of VIYI achieve computing power acceleration, digital lightweight processing, and intelligent data management and processing. These improvements help VIYI’s customers grow and enhance their businesses’ operational quality and overall efficiency. Currently, VIYI’s central processing algorithm solutions have the following applications to its existing core customers:

For customers in the internet advertisement industry, VIYI’s proprietary central processing algorithms allow them to effectively optimize advertisement content, match internet traffic, and deliver targeted advertisements to increase conversion rate;

For customers in the gaming industry, VIYI provides a platform for distributing games augmented by cloud-based software and hardware optimization and acceleration, dynamic games marketing based on gamer preference, and lightweight data processing solutions to increase VIYI’s customers’ revenue;

For customers in the intelligent chip industry, VIYI provides value-added data processing solutions and optimized hardware for more efficient data services, promoting VIYI’s customers’ efficiency in developing new technologies.



In addition, due to the versatility of VIYI’s central processing algorithm solutions and VIYI’s proven commitment to research and development, VIYI is well-positioned to continue growing its customer base to reach customers from a broader range of industries that are reforming the way they do business as a result of the rapidly developing information technology, prevalence of smart phones and 5G connectivity, AI, big data, IoT and cloud computing. According to the CIC Report, industry verticals such as government, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and cultural media demand better data processing and management capabilities from an internet advertisement perspective. VIYI believes that its highly versatile central processing algorithm solutions will be ideally suited to meet those demands.

VIYI plans to expand its central processing algorithm solutions to cover more applications and increase marketing efforts aimed at different industries.

VIYI plans to expand the range of VIYI’s central processing algorithms’ application for use in mobile internet, finance, government, manufacturing, and other industries where there is an increasing demand for data management and processing efficiency, according to the CIC Report. While focusing on VIYI’s customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chips to generate revenue, VIYI intends to branch out in accordance with market trends and continue to expand the application and platform of VIYI’s central processing algorithm solutions consistently with this development strategy. In so doing, VIYI intends to expand VIYI’s integrated services built upon VIYI’s proprietary central processing algorithms to penetrate industries including:

Government cloud computing;

Manufacturing industry;

Financial technology;

Medical cloud computing;

Smart transportation;

PaaS 3D; and

Central processing algorithm cloud service for enterprise (SAAS) marketing.



At present, the development of artificial intelligence is in the third wave. The key feature of this wave is the gradual implementation of artificial intelligence application scenarios closely linked with businesses, and enterprises with advanced algorithms and strong computing capabilities become the most important promoters. The intelligent chip optimization solutions of central processing algorithms will be widely applied and developed in the artificial intelligence industry that require large amount of data processing and analysis, such as smart city, smart manufacturing, smart building, smart community, smart healthcare, smart transportation and other application fields.

According to the CIC Report, benefiting from the development of IoT, cloud computing technology and the increasing government investment, China’s artificial intelligence market size is in the process of speedy expansion, and it is expected that the scale of core industries will reach RMB 400 billion by 2025, with an increase of RMB 350 billion from 2020 to 2025. The development of artificial intelligence market will drive the development of the central processing algorithm intelligent chip optimization solution industry.

According to the “Notice on the Development Plan for New Generation of Artificial Intelligence” issued by the State Council, by 2020, the AI technology and application will be synchronized with the global standard. The scale of core industries will reach RMB 150 billion, and the scale of related industries will exceed RMB 1 trillion; by 2025, AI will be widely used in industries such as smart cities, smart healthcare and smart agriculture, with an expected industrial scale reaching RMB 400 billion and the scale of operation of related industries exceeding RMB 5 trillion; and by 2030, a complete AI industrial chain and high-end industrial groups will form, with the core industries achieving a scale of RMB 1 trillion and the production value of related industries exceeding RMB 10 trillion.

In the future, IoT will provide more data collection terminals, which greatly enhances the data volume; big data provides information sources for artificial intelligence, cloud computing provides a physical carrier for artificial intelligence, and 5G reduces the latency of data transmission and processing. Driven by emerging technologies, the demand for chips continues to grow.

