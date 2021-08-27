Ecotourism Florida to Attend Orlando Boat Show
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marine Industry Association of Central Florida (MIACF) welcomes 17 of Central Florida's top boat dealers representing more than 50 manufacturers for an event August 27-29, 2021, at the Orange County Convention Center. Representatives from EcotourismFlorida.com are attending and sharing photos and information on the latest marine vessels to subscribers across its social media channels.
"With almost 200,000 registered boats in Central Florida and more than 2.4 million Central Floridians boating every year as part of their ecotourism adventure. Having the opportunity to see the latest offerings from a variety of manufactures is something our subscribers are excited to see," said Larry Meador, CEO of evok advertising and Founder of EcotourismFlorida.com. "They tell us that boating is at the top of the list for their outdoor activities."
Launched in 2016, EcotourismFlorida.com has become the definitive Florida eco-adventure online travel guide, with information about outdoor activities searchable by land or water, region of the state, or keyword.
"The Orlando Boat Show is designed for new and avid boaters to explore the latest in boating trends, vessels, water activities, and fishing," said Joe Lewis of Mt. Dora Boating Center and the president of MIACF. "We are committed to raising the professionalism of the boating industry in a safe and enjoyable atmosphere."
The Orlando Boat show features a wide variety of boats, including bowriders, center consoles, deck boats, flats boats, freshwater fishing boats, jet boats, pontoon boats, and surf boats to fit any lifestyle and occasion.
Some special events and seminars at this year's boat show of interest to the followers of EcotourismFlorida.com include:
The Fishing Zone
Capt. Jim Ross presents, 'How to fish the Indian River and Mosquito Lagoon." Attendees will have a chance to win a half-day excursion at each seminar.
Capt. Tony Summers presents 'How to catch the Big Bass in Central Florida's lakes."
Go Boating Seminar
Sea Tow's Capt. Kerry Kline talks about Central Florida's waters from his point of view as a 50-Ton Master Coast Guard Captain.
Matt Smith, owner of Sit Means Sit, will show you how to teach your dog how to swim safely with confidence while boating.
New Boat Sales Remain Elevated in 2021
According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and its New Powerboat Registrations Report, following a record year for new boat sales in 2020, data shows total new boat sales are averaging 31,000 units sold monthly since the summer of 2020, on a seasonally adjusted basis, above normal levels, and indicative of the heightened demand for new boats spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marine Industry Association of Central Florida Orlando Boat Show
Friday, August 27 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 28 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, August 29 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Orange County Convention Center, South Hall B 9800 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
orlandoboatshow.com
Larry Meador
