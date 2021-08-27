Wondergloss Launches Its Redesigned Store

An industry leader in beauty products has unveiled a new look.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says first impressions make lasting impressions. Thanks to Wondergloss’ newly redesigned store, people will not only have a lasting impression; they will have an unforgettable one.

“We invite everyone to browse our wide range of products,” said Courtney Dailey Croll, founder and spokesperson for Wondergloss, a company that has been twice nominated for Best Cleanser at the Indie Beauty Expo and is Leaping Bunny Certified.

Wondergloss is determined to bring people the best cruelty free, gluten free, paraben free, sulfate free, vegan beauty products on available online.

As for its redesigned store, Croll revealed that many of its products are on sale, ranging from 16 percent to 30 percent off. Products include:

• Makeup Assassin: 2 in 1 Makeup Remover and Oil Cleanser

• Face Aperitif: Hydrating Facial Mist

• Boho Potion LUXE BODY OIL

• Pumpkin Latte Masque: Facial Peel and Resurfacing Mask

• Blossom Balm: Oil Cleansing Balm

• This Is Everything Beauty Facial Oil

• Balm Addict Vegan Lip Care Balm

• Rose Lovers Bundle

• Ultimate 5 Piece Facial Set

• Orange Blossom Bundle

Fragrances, Croll pointed out, include: Rose, Orange Blossom, Jasmine, Laguna, Malibu, and Muri, along with Cotton Candy, Rose, Nectarine, and Cherry flavors.

“As a little girl I was fascinated with my mom’s make up collection; Max Factor pan stick, L’Oreal lipsticks and Great Lash mascara,” Croll said. “In my late teens, I turned this fascination into my passion. Fast forward many years, and I am a make-up artist and product photographer. Meaning, I smash and style some of your favorite products. My product studio is my second home that I happen to love making a mess in.”

Croll added that she created Wondergloss for the kind of girl who will drink champagne with a burger, or who isn't too proud to shop clearance racks.

“She likes things to be easy with little effort - Top knots and sneakers. Why thank you! This dress ‘does’ have pockets,” Croll said. “Wondergloss caters to customers who don’t take beauty too seriously. They enjoy skincare, but they’re not down for a million steps. Join me as I make a bigger mess in my studio, creating pretty things for you.”

For more information, please visit wondergloss.com/pages/about-courtney.

About Wondergloss

You deserve pretty things. Made in LA, our cruelty-free makeup + skincare is for humans who don’t take beauty too seriously. Let's get real together.

