Cassava Processing Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cassava processing market reached a volume of 298.8 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Cassava is one of the most popular root crops in tropical regions. It is a good source of carbohydrates and can be produced under adverse conditions. As the roots of cassava are highly perishable due to the presence of moisture, they are processed into several primary and secondary products of varying economic importance. This involves a reduction in their size through the process of chipping, mincing and grating to enhance subsequent unit operations like dewatering, drying, fermentation, and starch extraction.
Market Trends:
Cassava processing removes the toxins, increases the shelf-life, reduces the weight, and improves the overall value of the product. Owing to this, processed cassava finds wide applications across varied industries such as paper, textile, packaging and thermoplastic. It is also used in drug processing and the production of biofuels. Apart from this, many feeding experiments have shown that cassava offers an excellent quality carbohydrate, which can substitute maize or barley in animal feed, especially for swine, dairy cattle and poultry. Moreover, the manufacturers have improved or mechanized the processing techniques of cassava products, which are now replacing existing manual operations, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation
Market by End-Use
Food Industry
Feed Industry
Others
Performance of Key Regions
Nigeria
Thailand
Indonesia
Brazil
Ghana
Congo
Others
Some of the players analysed by this report include - Avebe U.A., Global Bio-Chem Technology Group, Emsland Group, Cargill Incorporated, and Ingredion (NYSE: INGR).
