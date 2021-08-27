DOT News Release: Mauka Concourse extension to HNL opens Aug. 27

Newsroom Posted on Aug 26, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) dedicated the Mauka Concourse at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) prior to the opening of the new facility on Friday, Aug. 27.

The opening of the Mauka Concourse comes as Gov. David Ige called for residents and visitors to limit travel to essential business activity due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the state. “As we continue to face the challenges of the pandemic, we are pleased to open the Mauka Concourse to improve efficiency at HNL,” said Gov. Ige. “The extension of Terminal 1 will provide significant crowd relief during the mid-day peak period and allow our air transportation system to meet the needs of our residents and visitors safely and smoothly.”

Construction of the Mauka Concourse began on June 1, 2018 and was financed by bond sales and passenger facility charges. State taxpayer funds were not used for this project.

Cost to build the 230,000 square foot facility was approximately $270 million.

“The Mauka Concourse is one of the original long-term projects identified in the Hawai‘i Airport Modernization Program and is the first major expansion since Terminal 1 was built in the 1990s,” explained Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay. “We appreciate the support of our partners as HDOT works on the continual process of improving and maintaining airports statewide.”

Notable features of the new concourse include the capability for six wide-body or 11 narrow-body gates; a new security checkpoint with capacity for up to six lanes; and, eco-friendly design elements such as skylights and windows to make the best use of natural light, LED lighting, high-performance building envelope to reduce solar heat gain, and ventilation shafts to direct air conditioning at the human level instead of cooling the whole structure.

HDOT is on track to receive Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, continuing the Department’s commitment to improving the sustainability of transportation. HDOT expects to receive LEED Silver Certification and is hopeful to receive LEED Gold.

Mauka Concourse facts:

First major gate expansion since Terminal 1 (formerly the Interisland Terminal Complex) was dedicated on July 20, 1993.

Will provide gate relief during the mid-day peak period.

Adds 230,000 square feet to the existing 600,000 square feet of Terminal 1.

Eco-shaft design provides structural framing for the building, eliminating the need for interior walls.

Mechanical rooms were constructed on the ground level to improve efficiency of the air conditioning systems.

High-performance building envelope to reduce solar heat gain.

Recycling and compacting area for waste management.

Estimated reduction in potable water usage by 35% through use of low flow fixtures and non-potable irrigation.

Energy cost savings of 24% compared to the ASHRAE performance-based energy standard.

Hawaiʻi Airport Modernization Program Background

The Hawaiʻi Airport Modernization Program was developed in close cooperation with the airlines and other airport and visitor industry partners and seeks to improve efficiency and safety at Hawaiʻi airports. More information on the program can be found at https://www.hawaiiairportsmodernization.com/

