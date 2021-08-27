Recruiting for Good Congratulates 12 Year Old LA Girl for Landing Sweet Paid Gig
12 Year Old Girl 'Sugar Rush' is our community leader in LA, and this is her drawing of mom who is an awesome teacher #celebratingparents #sweetgigforkids www.CelebratingParents.com
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring creative art collage celebrating parents who work and provide for their family #celebratingparents #labordayweekend #recruitingforgood www.CelebratingParents.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
12 year old girl, Sugar Rush (her nickname) landed sweet community gig to help inspire participation in collaborative collage celebrating working parents.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a collaborative art collage celebrating parents who work.
The staffing agency created sweet gig for a talented middle school girl to help inspire community participation and learn leadership skills.
On our gig, 12 year old girl (Sugar Rush) will make a positive impact by inspiring middle school kids to submit drawings of their parents working (each kid will earn a $10 Starbucks gift card).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Sugar Rush congrats for landing the sweet gig and thank you for helping make a positive impact in LA"
About
12 year old LA Girl, (Sugar Rush) successfully participated in The Sweetest Gig, reviewing chocolates for Mother's Day. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGig.com. Recruiting for Good created the purpose driven community gig.
Celebrating Parents is a super sweet gig for kids to participate in Labor Day collaborative drawing gig (LA and NJ); kids earn $10 Starbucks Gift Cards for making a drawing of their favorite parent at work. Also, Recruiting for Good hired 2 girls for a sweet paid gig to lead and inspire their respective communities. 12 year old Sugar Rush is inspiring kids in LA. And 13 year old CookieRookie is inspiring kids in NJ. #celebratingparents #laborday #teachkidsvalues #sugarrush #cookierookie www.CelebratingParents.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #hirelocaltalent Looking to land a sweet job. Let us represent you today.
Love to make a positive impact, refer your co-workers, family, and friends to land sweet jobs and earn the sweetest foodie reward. www.GoodFoodinTheHood.com #landsweetjob #goodfoointhehood
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn