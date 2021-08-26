08/26/21-HE`EIA KEA SMALL BOAT HARBOR WASTEWATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

For Immediate News Release: August 26, 2021

HE`EIA KEA SMALL BOAT HARBOR WASTEWATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

(Honolulu) – The He’eia Kea Small Boat Harbor will be undergoing the installation of a new absorption bed system for a future wastewater treatment plant effluent disposal system beginning on September 7th.

Work during this project includes saw cutting and removal of asphalt pavement, installation of absorption bed chambers, miscellaneous sewer piping and fittings, asphalt pavement restoration, and re-striping.

The contractor is Henry’s Equipment Rental & Sales, Inc and the overall cost will be $617,102.00.

A portion of the trailer parking area and the entire boat wash down area will be closed for the duration of the project. Boaters will not be able to wash down their vessels throughout the project duration and are directed to wash their vessels at home or other appropriate areas.

The project is expected to be completed by November 10th.

For more information on He’eia Kea SBH:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/heeia-kea-small-boat-harbor/

