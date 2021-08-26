Submit Release
Search For Suspect Underway After Reported Stabbing Princess Anne

Maryland State Police News Release

(Princess Anne, MD) – Maryland State Police search for a suspect wanted in connection with a reported stabbing early this morning in Princess Anne.

The victim is identified as Shswan Reddick, 45, of Princess Anne. Reddick was transported from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for her injuries.

The suspect is identified as Harold Levin Cropper, 63, of Somerset County. After consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region obtained an arrest warrant charging Cropper with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous deadly weapon, and violation of a protective order.  

A search is currently underway for Cropper. The warrant for his arrest has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database and information has been communicated to police throughout the region.

Anyone who has seen Cropper or is aware of his location is urged to contact 911 or Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700.  All calls may remain confidential.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack were called to the 11,000 block of Bratten Ave in Princess Anne for a reported stabbing. When troopers arrived on scene, they located the victim, identified as Shswan Reddick suffering from a stab wound to her upper chest area. Emergency medical service personnel responded and the victim was transported from the scene by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional where she underwent treatment for injuries sustained during the stabbing.

Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region were called to the scene to assume the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates Reddick was visiting friends at a residence when she was attacked on the front steps by the suspect, Harold Levin Cropper. Reddick told troopers she and Cropper had previously been in a relationship.

Witnesses of the assault were able to identify Cropper as the suspect in this case.  One witness intervened in the assault and prevented Cropper from further assaulting Reddick.  The witness sustained minor injuries during the incident; however, did not require medical attention.

Cropper fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.  An arrest warrant has been issued for Cropper’s arrest.

Troopers on scene, along with officers from the Princess Anne Police Department, and deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough search of the area in an effort to locate Cropper. The investigation continues…

 

Harold Levin Cropper

 

###

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

