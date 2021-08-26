Burn ISO Files to USB With Disc License USB Flash Drives
Nexcopy Releases USB CD-ROM Flash Drives For Use With ISO Files To Easily Distribute Content via ISO FilesLAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexcopy Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of advanced flash memory solutions, introduces Disc License CD-ROM USB flash drives.
Disc License USB flash drives provide a migration path for those who depend on optical media such as CD and DVD but can no longer offer the product because optical drives are nearly gone in standard laptop and desktop computers.
The Disc License product is a USB flash drive which appears as a CD-ROM device when connected to a host computer. This is a hardware solution which emulates a CD-ROM and is read-only (write protected) meaning data on the drive cannot be changed, manipulated, deleted or formatted off the drive. This is the best method to burn ISO files to USB flash drives.
"Think of a Disc License drive as a blank CD or DVD," states Greg Morris, President of Nexcopy. "The blank CD-ROM will have the storage space of whatever Gigabyte capacity the customer orders. Simply point our software to any ISO file and the data will be written with the resultant drive being that of a USB CD-ROM."
Morris continues, “What is so elegant about this solution is being able to re-write an ISO file to the device at any time. In an abstract sense, you could say this is a CD-RW solution, but in the shape of a USB flash drive."
With the optical drive quickly going away, users are seeking alternate solutions to provide data as a CD-ROM device. There are many advantages to CD-ROM discs which have served the technology sector for many years. The auto-run function of CD-ROM is key to many software suppliers who depend on quick and simple software installations. The CD is a read-only device by definition so the added benefit of a virus or malware jumping onto the USB flash drive is completely eliminated.
The Nexcopy Disc License USB CD-ROM flash drives have the following features:
#Default state of drive is read-only, a.k.a write protected
#Use any ISO file to create a CD-ROM USB flash drive
#Includes bootable ISO files
#Device appears as a CD-ROM drive in any device
#Free data-load software to produce CD-ROMs
#Re-write a new ISO file to the drive at any time
#This is a hardware solution so cannot be hacked or manipulated
#Available in USB 2.0 and 3.0 technology and ranging from 2GB through 128GB capacities
Stan McCrosky, head of Sales, comments, “I spent over 15 years in the CD and DVD duplication industry and this sector is scrambling to find good alternatives to CDs and DVDs. The issue we see, are companies having libraries of ISO files and wanting to convert them to work with flash drives. The Disc License drive solves this problem because there is no conversion necessary, the library of ISO files can immediately be used with our new Disc License product. So far the response has been overwhelming. ”
The Disc License USB flash drive is simple to implement. Steps include:
#Connect USB to a Windows computer
#Open the GUI (Graphical User Interface) software, Drive Wizard, to identify drives
#Point software at ISO file
#Click burn
Re-writing to the drive is simple:
#Connect USB to a Windows computer
#Open the GUI (Graphical User Interface) software, Drive Wizard, to identify drives
#Point software at ISO file
#Click burn
#Drive Wizard software will over-write old data with new ISO file
Nexcopy Inc., Disc License flash media is available in USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 technology and range it capacity from 2GB through 128GB. Nexcopy offers six body styles for the Disc License media with a wide range of body colors available for each style, all available for custom branding. The six body styles include Oxford; a cap-less swivel style drive. Newport; a classic rectangular shape with cap. Lexington; a classic rectangular style with rounded edges and cap. Augusta; a shorter style drive with large lanyard loop. Huntington and Geneva which uses an aluminum body for more durability and also better suited for laser etch branding.
The Oxford style swivel drive is the in stock media Nexcopy carries for same day printing and shipping. Nexcopy inventories USB 2.0 media of 2GB and 4GB capacity and in stock USB 3.0 media of 8GB, 16GB, 32Gb, 64GB and 128GB capacities. The in stock Oxford media is a black body with white swivel clip with full color printing via the Nexcopy Logo-EZ USB flash drive printer.
The Drive Wizard software is available for download off the Nexcopy support page at no charge. The utility requires a Nexcopy licensed USB flash drive.
Product Information:
Hi-Resolution Product Image:
Nexcopy Disc License USB flash drives
https://www.nexcopy.com/downloads/nexcopy_media_perspective_image.jpg
Availability:
Lock License USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 media available for immediate delivery. Nexcopy offers free sample product for review for verified publishers, authors and bloggers. Please contact Nexcopy or one of its authorized dealers for more information about product and pricing details.
