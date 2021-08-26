UNSMIL welcomes the creation of a joint force comprising the Tareq Bin Ziyad Brigade and the 166 brigade as an important step towards unification of state institutions

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomes the creation of a new joint force, from both sides of the demarcation lines, comprising the 166 Battalion for Protection and Security and the Tareq Bin Ziyad Brigade, which has been tasked to secure the Great Man-Made River (MMR). The Mission commends these efforts, conducted in coordination with the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC). It is a very significant step forward towards the unification of the military institution and the country.

“I strongly welcome this achievement, which would not only ensure the security of the Great Man-Made River and uninterrupted flow of water supply, but also paves the way for further confidence-building measures and eventually for the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement as well as for the reunification of state institutions,” Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya, and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ján Kubiš said. “This step sends a strong message to Libyans and international actors that Libyans are able and willing to overcome their differences and come together in building a unified, stable, prosperous and democratic country,” he added.