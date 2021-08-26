N.D. Attorney General opinion: Aug. 26

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued an opinion that the City of Velva properly posted and filed the notice of a special meeting. A public entity is required to post notice of meetings at the principal location of the governing body, at the location of the meeting (if held at a different location), given to anyone who has asked to receive notice, and, for a city entity, also must file it with the city auditor OR post it to the city’s website. For special meetings, notice must also be provided to the official newspaper.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2021/OR-OM/2021-O-08.pdf