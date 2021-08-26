Governor Abbott Statement On U.S. Military Members Killed In Kabul Airport Attack

August 26, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today issued a statement after it was reported that several U.S. military members were killed in an attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan:

“What we’re witnessing in Kabul right now is an absolute tragedy. Brave U.S. Marines and soldiers sacrificed everything to protect innocent lives and defend our nation’s principles of freedom and liberty for all. Their families are left grieving the heartbreaking loss of a loved one. Please join Cecilia and me in praying for these Marines and soldiers who fought through to the end, for their loved ones, and for all U.S. military members who continue to serve courageously and honorably for our country around the world.”