RUTLAND BARRACKS/MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B402919
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt
STATION: VSP- Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 07/18/2021 / 1346 hours
STREET: VT Route 3
TOWN: Pittsford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Crown Point North
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jennifer Barnard
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY): None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 18, 2021, at approximately 1346 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Rutland Barracks were advised of a single car motor vehicle crash on
VT Route 3 near Crown Point North in the Town of Pittsford, VT.
Troopers learned Barnard had fallen asleep while traveling northbound on VT Route 3.
Barnards' vehicle continued off the east shoulder of the northbound lane, south of
Crown Point North. Barnards' vehicle subsequently struck a mailbox and power pole.
No injuries reported.
Pittsford Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Green Mountain Power, and
Howe Center Auto assisted at the crash.
Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Vermont
State Police - Rutland Barracks at (802)773-9101.