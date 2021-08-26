RUTLAND BARRACKS/MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B402919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt

STATION: VSP- Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 07/18/2021 / 1346 hours

STREET: VT Route 3

TOWN: Pittsford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Crown Point North

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jennifer Barnard

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY): None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 18, 2021, at approximately 1346 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Rutland Barracks were advised of a single car motor vehicle crash on

VT Route 3 near Crown Point North in the Town of Pittsford, VT.

Troopers learned Barnard had fallen asleep while traveling northbound on VT Route 3.

Barnards' vehicle continued off the east shoulder of the northbound lane, south of

Crown Point North. Barnards' vehicle subsequently struck a mailbox and power pole.

No injuries reported.

Pittsford Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Green Mountain Power, and

Howe Center Auto assisted at the crash.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Vermont

State Police - Rutland Barracks at (802)773-9101.