Maryland State Fair Comes Alive Aug. 26 through Sept. 6

August 26, 2021

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Exhibits in the Mosner Miller Building

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will bring displays, exhibits and programs about our state’s forests, fish, waters, and wildlife to the 2021 Maryland State Fair at the Timonium Fairgrounds from Friday, Aug. 26 – Monday, September 6.

Fairgoers are invited to stop by the Mosner Miller building to talk with experts and enjoy fun, educational, and informational exhibits from the Maryland Forest Service, Maryland Park Service, Fishing and Boating Service, Wildlife and Heritage Service, Maryland Natural Resources Police, and more.

Highlights this year include daily visits by Smokey Bear, a mock campsite, and a celebration of Law Enforcement and Reserve Officers on Sunday, August 29.

“We are proud to participate in this time-honored tradition again this year,” DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “Every year the fair provides us a unique opportunity to connect, educate, and engage with families and children — our next generation of environmental stewards — which is an important part of our mission.”