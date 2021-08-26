High Throughput Screening Market ($28.25Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 8.5% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The High Throughput Screening Market Growth impelled by increase in investment in research and development by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and the introduction of technologically advanced products in the global market.

According to our new research study on “High Throughput Screening Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product and Service, Technology, Application, and End User,” the High Throughput Screening Market is projected to reach US$ 28,255.71 million in 2028 from US$ 15,997.47 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021–2028.



High Throughput Screening Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Axxam S.P.A.; Eurofins Scientific; Corning Incorporated; Molecular Devices, LLC.; Hamilton Company; Merck Group; Perkinelmer, Inc.; Tecan Group; and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among the key companies operating in the high throughput screening market. Leading players focus on expanding as well as diversifying their market presence and acquiring new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.



In August 2020, PerkinElmer has launched series of explorer workstations for SARS-CoV-2 testing capable of preparing and running up to 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day. PerkinElmer’s automated workstations streamline testing workflows, speeding up SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR and ELISA testing. They also help laboratories improve their efficiency, while eliminating errors.



In May 2021, Eurofins CDMO has expanded its capabilities through Solid State Research and Development (SSRD) services in support of API and FDF developmental programs. To support API solid form Research & Development programs, the company apply High-Throughput Screening Technology (HTST) for expeditious discovery of new polymorphs, pharmaceutical salts, solvates, co-crystals, particle size engineering and development or automated crystallization scale-up development.



In December 2020, Carterra, Inc., have closed on a round of equity financing led by PerkinElmer, Inc. The Carterra LSA platform for accelerating the discovery of therapeutic antibodies has become the new standard in many of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, as well as leading biotech, academic, CRO and government research labs.



The high cost of high-throughput screening and lack of trained professionals, and complexity in assay development are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, the growing research and development activities in emerging economies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the market players to capitalize and expand their customer base in Asian and Latin American regions.



In 2020, North America dominated the high throughput screening market. In North America, the US is the largest market for high throughput screening. In the US, the need for HTS is anticipated to witness growth due to the rise in R&D expenditures made by the companies situated in the US. HTS helps in the field of R&D in industries such as pharma and biotechnology. Huge investments by the pharmaceutical industry, for HTS technologies, in terms of automation, miniaturization, and assay methodology, along with increasing government support have further supported in the growth of the market. Moreover, the US’s high expenditure on healthcare is also contributing to the growth of market. As per the data reported by CMS’ Office of the Actuary, the overall healthcare spending in US has increased to 4.6% in 2020 than the overall economic growth of 4.0% in the US measured by Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019. Further, high per capita healthcare spending and favorable healthcare policies have created a conducive environment for the adoption of advanced technologies such as high throughput screening in drug discovery process.



There is an increase in demand for high throughput screening, owing to the need for screening the new chemical entities with more efficient and productive optimization of drug molecules. Technological advancements in high throughput screening techniques and the launch of innovative systems by various market players are expected to propel the market growth. To gain a competitive advantage, various market players are introducing technologically advanced HTS systems in the market. For instance, in 2015, BellBrook Labs—a leader in high throughput screening assays for drug discovery—launched a time-resolved Forster resonance energy transfer (TR-FRET) version of the company's transcreener assay, a high throughput screening assay for glycosyltransferases and other enzymes. Similarly, in 2015, Bruker Corporation introduced MALDI PharmaPulse, a high-throughput screening (HTS) solution for drug discovery. The new MALDI PharmaPulse solution offers a combination of speed, sensitivity, and ease-of-use than previously launched MALDI-TOF systems. The unique capabilities of the novel MALDI PharmaPulse solution include less than one second per sample analysis time and extremely low sample volumes, which drive the higher throughput screening.



In 2017, DiscoverX Corporation—the leading provider of innovative cell-based assays and services for drug discovery and development— launched PathHunter checkpoint receptor screening and profiling services, known as iONCscan, providing validated assays for characterizing the increasing number of new immuno-oncology targets. The iONCscan services are expected to accelerate the development of cancer immunotherapies. In October 2018, SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection, and certification company announced to launch new in vitro toxicology services at its Mississauga, Canada laboratory. These services will include high throughput screening, automation, and multiplexing technologies such as the MESO SECTOR S 600 for biomarker analysis. In 2019, Ncardia—a leading provider of human iPSC-derived cell-based assays and services for drug discovery and development—launched the DiscoverHIT drug screening platform. The DiscoverHIT Platform is a high throughput phenotypic drug screening platform that offers customized assay development, disease models, and high-throughput screening using qualified disease assays.



High Throughput Screening Market: Segmental Overview

The high throughput screening market, based on product and service, is segmented into consumables, instruments, accessories, software, services. In 2021, the consumables segment held the largest share of the market, by product and service and service. The consumables segment held ~44.85% of the market share in 2021. Based on technology, the high throughput screening market has been segmented into cell-based assays, lab-on-a-chip, ultra-high-throughput screening, bioinformatics, label-free technology. In 2021, the cell-based assays segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. Whereas the lab-on-a-chip segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period. Based on application, the high throughput screening market has been segmented into drug discovery, biochemical screening, life sciences research, other applications. In 2021, the drug discovery segment held the largest share of the market, by application and the segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period. Based on end-user, the high throughput screening market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government institutes, contract research organizations (CRO) and others. In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. Whereas the contract research organizations (CRO) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period.



At present, most of the diagnostic laboratories and research institutes are engaged in diagnosing the COVID-19 patients. Currently, the COVID-19 diagnostic testing industry is witnessing upsurge on account of a growing number of cases coupled with the increasing emergency use authorizations from the regulatory bodies. In addition, with the WHO declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, a mix of established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and small startups have stepped forward to develop treatments that target the infection. In just a few weeks, scientists found a list of molecules that target COVID-19. There are 79 candidate vaccines, out of which 20 candidate vaccines are in stage 3 clinical trials. So far, 11 vaccines have been authorized across several countries.



Moreover, for antiviral candidates, HTS has shown great potential in broad-spectrum anti-CoV agents’ discovery. Based on SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, HTS of large compounds libraries (approved drugs and pharmacologically active compounds, inhibitors, proteins, antibodies, and peptides) has identified several effective antiviral agents against CoV infection. For instance, The Carterra LSA platform is also being used in COVID-19 therapeutics research including by CoVIC, the worldwide consortium funded by The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The LSA platform enables 100 times the binding data to be collected in 10% of the time with 1% of the sample versus competing platforms.



Many pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in the development of COVID-19 vaccine and drug. For instance, Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and the University of Dundee, UK, have screened around 5,000 molecules, identifying a range of potential COVID-19 antivirals that could be developed into new treatments or in preparation for future COVID-19 outbreaks. The researchers developed and ran tests using molecules provided by the Crick’s high-throughput screening team to reveal leads that effectively blocked the functioning of any of seven SARS-CoV-2 enzymes. They identified 15 molecules that inhibited the growth of SARS-CoV-2 by blocking different enzymes involved in its replication.















