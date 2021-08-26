Award-Winning Filmmaking Duo and Stars of "Rumba Love" Guillermo Iván & Zair Montes Partner with Canada's Hitlab Inc
Hitlab, Inc. to sponsor world premiere of “Rumba Love” on September 22nd in Los Angeles
We are so excited about the connection with Hitlab and most importantly, with Michel Zgarka. We welcome the support on Rumba Love and are looking forward to strengthening our bonds... ”MONTREAL, CANADA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michel Zgarka, President and CEO of Canada's fast-growing digital media and entertainment company, Hitlab, Inc., has announced a partnership with multi-talented, award-winning filmmakers, Guillermo Iván and his wife, Zair Montes, who are also stars of the new romantic musical drama – Rumba Love.
The duo has agreed to become ambassadors/spokespersons for Hitlab’s Digital Emerging Artists Showcase (DEAS) when it launches in the LATAM and Brazilian markets.
The DEAS has already successfully launched in 4-regions of Sub-Saharan Africa generating thousands of music uploads from a significant talent pool eager to be discovered by a global audience. The DEAS uses a unique AI tool, developed by Hitlab’s technicians, and tested by an independent company. This proprietary software, known as the Digital Nuance Analysis, or DNA technology, was specifically developed to sort, rate, and rank hundreds of thousands of submissions, and identify indie musicians with the best probability of becoming chart-topping successes.
Guillermo and Zair’s international super-star standing, enormous notoriety and fan-base, especially in the LATAM market, make them the perfect representatives to partner with on the launch and promotion of this important artist discovery platform, as it is introduced in Central and South America.
In addition to their ties on the launch of DEAS in LATAM, Hitlab, Inc. has struck a deal with Guillermo’s GCFlix digital platform, a free streaming service that provides independent creators and distributors, from the Latino and international film industry, a place to develop an audience and showcase their content. For audiences, it is a way to discover and support the incredible work being created by talent outside of the main Hollywood beltway.
Hitlab, Inc. is also pleased to be partnering on Guillermo and Zair’s latest film, Rumba Love (Vision Films, Inc.), as a lead sponsor of the official world premiere, red-carpet event on September 22nd at the Landmark Theater, Westside Pavilion in Los Angeles. The film’s release was scheduled to coincide with the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15).
Written, directed, and starring Guillermo Iván, and Zair Montes, Rumba Love is the story of Cuban- American singer Nicholas Quevedo, who returns from Havana to New York with nothing more than his love for rumba music and his unbreakable dream to make it in the Big Apple. But his journey is confronted by unimaginable challenges that he will only overcome with love and passion. The film’s rich musical score serves to showcase the diversity of Hispanic culture and musical traditions, this helps to break the notion that Latinos are a monolithic culture.
The film opens across the country in key markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami and Orlando. It will be available on all major streaming platforms and cable in the U.S. and Canada, as well as on DVD at major online retailers.
Mr. Zgarka said, “We want to support Guillermo and Zair in everything they are doing, and we will be making another announcement shortly about a three-project deal with them. Right now, we are gearing up for the launch of DEAS in LATAM and Brazil and we are eager to develop ideas around Guillermo’s GCFlix ecosystem, which is a pivotal part of our partnership.”
“We are so excited about the connection with Hitlab and most importantly, with Michel Zgarka,” said Guillermo. “We welcome the support on Rumba Love and are looking forward to strengthening our bonds as we begin our partnership on a host of future projects including the launch of DEAS in LATAM, and the build-out of our partnership with GCFlix.”
About HITLAB (A Digital and Media Entertainment Company)
HITLAB is a digital media & entertainment company that is revolutionizing the way cultural content is discovered, produced, and consumed. Hitlab uses patented AI technology and innovative software developed in-house, to connect, engage and create strong interactions between consumers and brands. The company has a growing list of well-established national and global relationships with creative professionals, record companies, publishers, executives, producers, managers, media outlets, venues, and promoters.
