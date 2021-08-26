Customer Churn Press Release
SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivigo - A leading provider of AI & data science business solutions, have launched their AI-as-a-Service model to ensure companies can finally benefit from AI and machine learning without the effort, risk, and expertise of building it themselves.
As part of its world-first end-to-end AIaaS enterprise, Pivigo are building fully bespoke recommendation engines for retail and e-commerce subscription businesses to reduce customer churn and maximise retention.
According to Royal Mail’s recent UK Subscription Box report, the UK subscription box market is likely to be worth £1.8 billion by 2025.
The forecast comes as the subscription box market has seen its value more than double in size since Royal Mail’s last report on the industry, as its popularity soared during the Covid-19 pandemic amid a more general acceleration in online retail growth.
So with this prolific growth, is this the golden age of the subscription box? There are very few products or services that can’t be purchased this way, leading to a myriad of new opportunities.
Winning new customers is something these companies spend huge budgets on, to drive their growth through an upswell in active subscriptions, but in order to achieve sustainable growth, you have to keep the customers you win. Otherwise, you fall victim to Customer Churn and all that hard work and investment is for nothing.
Churn has often been overlooked in favour of acquisition strategies, however, addressing customer churn is the key to sustainable growth. It is crucial for organisations to understand their customer data and improve customer LTV to scale their business.
Without this, budgets are spent needlessly acquiring new business at often 5x the cost of retaining existing customers.
Pivigo has delivered more than 300 projects in the last 8 years, helping our clients to uncover new insights, optimise their decision making, increase profitability, and easily identify risks. Their AI services platform features an extensive library of customisable algorithms, utilising an agile approach and leveraging extensive expertise of AI projects to maximise outcomes.
These models and tools intelligently anticipate the intent of customers through machine learning techniques, giving customer teams accurate insights into who is likely to churn and how this can be addressed.
Pivigo are the AI department in the Cloud, hosted in a dedicated, secure environment where all aspects of the service from performance, reliability and accuracy are maintained, ensuring companies of any data maturity can adopt AI into their business.
Companies working with Pivigo can achieve results in weeks, not years, without the need to ever hire a single data scientist.
Contact Pivigo at hello@pivigo.com or https://www.pivigo.com/contact to find out how your organisation can benefit from AI adoption today.
Pivigo
+44 207 788 4710
info@pivigo.com