Connor Crenshaw Discusses the Importance of the Mike's Bikes Foundation And How You Can Help
Mike's Bikes is a charity that is constantly growing, spreading joy and opportunity throughout Africa”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mike's Bikes Foundation is transforming lives around the globe. Connor Crenshaw is an active investor in this foundation. He recently discussed the importance of Mike's Bikes and how you can help the cause from home.
Mike's Bikes is a charity providing bicycles to individuals across Africa, from South Africa to Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and beyond.
The foundation is based on the concept that a bike is much more than a mode of transportation. It is fiscally sustainable, environmentally safe, and provides mobility to those accessing school, work, and more.
"Mike's Bikes is a charity that is constantly growing, spreading joy and opportunity throughout Africa," Connor Crenshaw said. "It also spreads joy here at home."
Connor Crenshaw explained that Mike's Bikes holds fundraising events, such as bike drives and competitions to raise money for the projects in Africa. Individuals attending these events make lasting memories while contributing to a great cause.
"Contributing to Mike's Bikes means you have a direct impact on somebody's life," Connor Crenshaw said. "A bike donated in Northern California ended up being used by a Lethoso athlete in the 2013 UCI World Mountain Bike Championships."
Connor Crenshaw explained that individuals can help Mike's Bikes cause in numerous ways from here in the U.S. You can contribute a monetary donation or even create a fundraiser of your own.
One of the most popular ways to donate to Mike's Bikes is by bringing your old bike to one of many Mike's Bikes locations. All donations to Mike's Bikes can be used as tax write-offs.
One-hundred percent of donations to this charity go toward getting more bikes into the hands of people in Africa. Current contributions are being used to create Sister Shops, which aid in the distribution of bikes throughout African countries. Donations are also used to fund the transportation of these bikes from the U.S. to Africa.
Mike's Bikes has now sent more than 50 containers full of bicycles to Africa. That's more than 10,000 bikes and even more, lives changed. Organizations have begun working alongside Mike's Bikes to contribute additional items to African communities, including backpacks, helmets, bike parts, and more.
"MIke's Bikes is making a major impact on African communities, and you can help them grow," Connor Crenshaw concluded. "Log onto the MikesBikesAfrica.com website to make a direct donation or to learn about other ways you can help spread bikes and opportunity throughout Africa."
