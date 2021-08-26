Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 26, 2021 FDA Publish Date: August 26, 2021 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella & Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Top Quality Dog Food Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Top Quality Dog Food of Hyattsville, MD is recalling “Beef HVM” 1-pound packages due to the potential of Salmonella spp., Listeria monocytogenes. Salmonella, Listeria, can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, vulnerable or elderly people, and others with compromised immune systems. Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headaches, stiffness, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infections pose a serious threat to pregnant woman, as it can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths. Listeria monocytogenes infections are uncommon in pets, but they are possible. Symptoms may include mild to severe diarrhea; anorexia; fever; nervous, muscular, and respiratory signs; abortion; depression; shock; and death. Healthy people should monitor themselves and their pets for symptoms.

The recalled “Beef HVM” was distributed in DC, MD, VA, DE, PA, MA, CT, and SC and product was distributed through mail order and direct delivery from 7/27/21 to 8/2/21. The “Beef HVM” comes in a 1-pound package marked with lot #071521 on the bottom right corner of the label.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the “Beef HVM” 1-pound packages in question.

The contamination was noted after a state surveillance sample revealed the presence of Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, in some 1-pound. packages of Beef HVM. The remaining “Beef HVM” batch in our possession has been quarantined and we have discontinued the distribution of this batch while FDA and our company continue their investigation as to the source of the contamination.

We have already contacted those who have received this lot number based on our records. We encourage all customers who received this product to dispose of any unused product immediately.

If you find the “Beef HVM” 1-pound package that shows the lot number: 071521 in your possession, we urge you to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Top Quality Dog Food LLC

240-802-6601

customerservice@topqualitydogfood.com

Business Hours: We are open Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM EST.