NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- C-Pacific Ventures Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- Kowloon, Hong Kong, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by C-Pacific Ventures Ltd. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "C-Pacific Ventures to Launch a Crypto DeFi Platform" issued July 27, 2021 11:21 ET, over GlobeNewswire.


