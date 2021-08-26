Felt+Fat Sets the Tone for Custom Tableware in 2021

Felt+Fat is a booming business that hasn’t lost sight of its purpose—creating tableware that allows culinary creations to be at the center of every meal.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Felt+Fat started in 2014 as a humble studio catering to Philadelphia chefs interested in custom tableware. As manufacturing and production have increased, Felt and Fat pieces can be found in five countries and over 140 restaurants. However, the studio’s focus remains the same—creating minimalist tableware so that every customer’s culinary creations shine.

What makes this custom tableware manufacturer unique, and how is it setting the tone for 2021? For starters, Felt and Fat utilizes porcelain clay that they mix in-house. This material is then cast in tailor-made molds before being finished with Felt+Fat’s custom line of glazes. This process creates pieces that are consistent yet still unique for each customer. Felt and Fat can also create customized marble pieces for those looking to elevate their tableware even further.

While they may sound like delicate pieces, Felt+Fat’s custom tableware is anything but fragile. The creators ensure the manufacturing process emphasizes pieces that can withstand the rigors of the restaurant business, meaning they can last a lifetime. All pieces are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, so their versatility is endless. Any piece that can survive being passed between chefs, servers, bussers, and clients will surely provide reliability in home settings.

The time and care Felt+Fat puts into each piece of tableware shows. Because every order is handmade at the Philadelphia studio, clients know they are getting the highest quality and most beautiful, simplistic design. While the company estimates production times of 7 to 20 days, they can often deliver their pieces in less than that.

As more and more families have spent time at home together and relied on online shopping for their wants and needs, customized items like those from Felt and Fat have risen in popularity. People are looking for opportunities to make their homes more unique and inviting, and specialized tableware pieces provide an enjoyable way to add character to any kitchen. Whether it’s a unique individual piece or a set of pieces that still show minor differences in size, color, or finish, tableware from Felt and Fat stands out as a cut above the crowd.

With every step of their process occurring within the United States, these pieces represent the entrepreneurial spirit of America while valuing the creative ability of local artisans. Felt+Fat is proud of each piece it sends out its doors. If an item arrives at your home or business and you are not satisfied, you may return it to the studio within 30 days for store credit.

For more information, visit https://www.feltandfat.com/.

About Felt+Fat

Felt+Fat is a tableware manufacturer in Philadelphia. Artist Nate Mell started the company as a small project that grew into a reputable company, best known for their handmade ceramic dishes. Their customers include famous chefs like Eli Kulp, and their work has been featured in publications such as the Philadelphia Inquirer, Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, and The New York Times.