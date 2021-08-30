TowerCo to Market & Manage the Midco Tower Portfolio in the Great Plains
TowerCo Partners with Midco to Expand Broadband Infrastructure in Rural America
We're committed to helping communities expand their broadband and connect to what's important to them through the Midco portfolio, while helping carriers gain access to quick turnaround colocations.”CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TowerCo announced today a partnership with Midco, a fiber focused company that provides backhaul to carriers. TowerCo will market and manage the Midco tower portfolio to enable communities in the Great Plains states to expand wireless broadband infrastructure throughout the region. The Midco portfolio consists of over 80 sites in the Great Plains states, including Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
TowerCo owns, builds and manages a portfolio of communication towers and properties for colocation, including over 6000 land and rooftop assets and over 1300 owned and managed towers. The company has extensive experience working with wireless carriers, state agencies, municipalities, schools and private landowners.
“We’re pleased TowerCo is marketing the Midco portfolio of towers. We have high expectations for the partnership as we know the importance of providing space for broadband to serve rural America,” said Dave Giles, Midco’s General Manager of Fixed Wireless.
Todd Boyer, CEO of TowerCo, stated, “The TowerCo team is excited to work in close partnership with Midco to market their growing portfolio of tower assets. We strive to enable faster expansion of broadband into rural areas through our predictable, flexible and expeditious colocation process. We're committed to helping these communities expand their broadband and connect to what's important to them through the Midco portfolio of towers and properties, all while helping carriers gain access to quick turnaround colocations.”
To search the Midco portfolio and learn more, visit https://towerco.com/TowerSearch.
About TowerCo:
Founded in 2004, TowerCo is a wireless infrastructure company that builds, owns and manages communication towers and properties. The company offers build-to-suit and colocation to bridge the gap between carriers, landlords and municipalities with infrastructure that makes communication better for individuals and communities. TowerCo owns, builds and manages a portfolio of communication towers and properties for colocation, including over 6000 land and rooftop assets and over 1300 owned and managed towers. The company has extensive experience working with wireless carriers, state agencies, municipalities, schools and private landowners. Visit https://towerco.com/ to learn more.
About Midco
Midco provides a best-in-class network and a top-notch customer experience while being a force for good in the communities it serves. Midco is the leading provider of reliable, high-speed internet via fiber and fixed wireless technology. By 2025, Midco will deploy 10G, the next great leap for broadband – while also expanding its fiber network to rural areas. The company also delivers TV services including MidcoSN (a regional sports network), phone, data center and advertising services, plus wholesale networking solutions. Midco fiber serves 460,000 homes and business in 400 communities in Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Visit Midco.com to learn more about Midco and how the company has been giving back to communities since 1931.
