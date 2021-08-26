Video Streaming Software Market Size Worth USD 8 Billion at CAGR of 12.6%, By 2026 - Reports and Data
Video Streaming Software Market Size – USD 3.5 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Digitalized workplaces.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Video Streaming Software market is expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2018 to USD 8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The growth of mobile and broadband services, increase in data traffic, increase of video streaming in industries, majorly for video training purposes and the rise of a need for transcoding to deliver videos to a large number of end-users are some of the driving factors of the market. Some other factors contributing to the growth of Video Streaming Software market are the emergence of optimized network bandwidth, extensive adoption in SMEs, high growth in the education sector and increased use of AI and video analytics to understand customer behavior.
Network connectivity and technical difficulties involved in streaming, content creation expenses and security concerns regarding video content may restrain the growth of the video streaming software market.
Key players within Video Streaming Software market are Brightcove, Inc. (Boston, US), Haivision, Inc. (Montreal, Canada), IBM Corporation (New York, US), Kaltura, Inc. (New York, US), Kollective Technology, Inc. (Bend, US), Ooyala, Inc. (Santa Clara, US), Panopto (Pittsburgh, US), Polycom, Inc. (San Jose, US), Qumu Corporation (Minneapolis, US), Sonic Foundry, Inc. (Madison, US), VBrick (Herndon, US), and Wowza Media Systems, LLC (Colorado, US)
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The Video Streaming Software market is segmented by deployment type into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is speculated to witness the highest growth of approx. CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, due to the demand for decreasing costs of equipment and the growth in cloud data adaptation.
• The video streaming software market is segmented by component into solutions and services. Transcoding and processing segment in solution is expected to witness highest growth CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, due to the adoption of cloud-based transcoding solutions, which can convert any type of uploaded video into various formats so that customers can receive high-quality videos.
• The video streaming software market is segmented by vertical into live streaming and video on demand streaming broadcasters, operators, and media, BFSI, education, healthcare, government, and others. Education segment is expected to witness highest growth CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period since schools and colleges are extensively adopting video contents as a source of providing knowledge and learning.
• The Video Streaming Software Market is segmented geographically into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Since then, APAC has started adopting Video Streaming Software across multiple verticals, and rapid economic growth is expected to witness the highest growth in its CAGR 13.6% during the forecast period.
For this report, the market has been divided into segments on the basis of deployment type, components, verticals, and regional analysis.
Video Streaming Software Market by deployment type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
• Cloud
• On-Premises
Video Streaming Software Market by components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
• Solutions
o Transcoding and processing
o Video management
o Video delivery and distribution
o Video analytics
o Video security
o Others
• Services
o Professional services
o Managed services
Video Streaming Software Market, by verticals (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
• Broadcasters, operators, and media
• BFSI
• Education
• Healthcare
• Government
• Others
Video Streaming Software Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
