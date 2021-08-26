Satellite Transponder Market Size Worth USD 24.5 Billion by 2027 – Reports and Data
The increasing need & trend for advanced channel broadcasting, technologies, consumer broadband, & in-flight communication are anticipated to propel the growthNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Satellite Transponder Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.8%, from USD 20.4 Billion in 2019 to USD 24.5 Billion in 2027. The increasing need and trend for advanced channel broadcasting, technologies, consumer broadband, and in-flight communication are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the projected timeline. Growth and demand for KU and KA band services that diminished weather disruptions have also contributed to the growth of the market. KU band is majorly used for data, video, and voice communications.
Satellite transponders are small chip-sized circuits incorporated into the satellites for transmitting and receiving uplink signals. It refers to a subsystem of the space segment, which essentially provides an efficient link that connects a satellite’s antennas. This series of interconnected units form a communication channel and acts as a transmitter and responder. The transponder assists in amplifying the received signal and translating the signals’ frequency.
In addition to this, the high bandwidth transmission and the satellite’s growing capacity have further reduced the expenses related to the internet, calls, and numerous other communication services. This, coupled with the technological advancements and innovative products developed by key players and new entrants, has reduced the operational and manufacturing cost. This has further contributed to the growth of the market.
Some of the prominent players of the market are Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Group SE, Lockheed Martin, Arianespace SA, Boeing Company, Intelsat SA, Orbital ATK, Inc., Loral Space and Communications, Inc., Eutelsat SA, INVAP SE, and SES SA.
• However, satellite transponders require a high capital investment and face fierce competition from the fiber-optic transmission cable networks. This is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market over the coming years.
• With the rising demand for C band for commercial purposes due to the availability of extensive coverage, the C-band segment is anticipated to garner the largest market share over the projected timeline. The increasing implementation of the C-band is driven by the need for robust and extensive capacity connectivity in corporate offices and academic institutes.
• The intergovernmental section is also expected to witness significant growth as satellite transponders are actively deployed in military operations and communications.
• Based on the service type, the leasing segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market over the coming years, which can be attributed to the reformed legislation and flexibility of the leasing services
• North America dominated the satellite transponders market in 2019 and is anticipated to hold the largest share over the projected timeline. The dominance can be attributed to a surge in demand for telecom services such as DTH, Broadband, and OTT, among others, coupled with rapid advancement and development of innovative technologies.
• Asia Pacific is anticipated to show significant growth over the coming years due to the emergence of advanced telecommunication services in the region.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Satellite Transponders Market on the basis of bandwidth, application, services, and region:
By Bandwidth (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• C-Bands
• KU-Bands
• KA-Bands
• Others
By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Commercial Communications
• Government Communications
• Research and Development
• Navigation
• Remote Sensing
• Others
By Services (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Lease
• Maintenance and Support
• Others
By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Finally, all aspects of the Satellite Transponder market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
