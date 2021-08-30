Atlanta Area Garage Door Company To Offer New LiftMaster Garage Door Openers
Aaron Overhead Doors is one of the first Atlanta area garage door companies to offer the new LiftMasters.
I think LiftMaster put a lot of thought into all of the details, including how it looks. Esthetically, it’s beautiful.”MILTON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiftMaster has launched three new garage door openers and discontinued some of their existing product lines. LiftMaster kept the Elite, Premier, & Contractor Series, but replaced the WLED and 85503 in the Elite Series with the 87504-267. The new LiftMaster 87504-267 addresses some issues that have plagued LiftMaster and its professional dealers. LiftMaster took the best features from both the 85503 and the WLED to create the 87504-267. It boasts a 2000 Lumens halo light that projects light into every corner of the garage, as well as a backup battery that extends up to twice its lifespan. A more streamlined operation for smaller safety sensors reduces the errors with unaligned sensors, and lastly, LiftMaster has made the setup process of MyQ much more efficient than previous models. LiftMaster’s Jackie Scozia states “we’ve tested setup times and we’re now down to an average of 4 minutes.”
— Ryan Lucia, Aaron Overhead Doors
Another major change they’ve made includes changing the motor in the premium series from AC to DC. The AC motor had a tendency to lunge forward when it started. The DC motor has a soft start, soft-close feature that makes operation smooth and quiet.
Ryan Lucia, the owner of Aaron Overhead Doors, states “We like to test new products for a while before installing them. I had some concerns but LiftMaster has been testing critical new parts for years. I’m confident with that and the warranty is the homeowners guarantee.” Aaron Overhead Doors has been selling LiftMaster garage door openers for six years and Ryan’s blown away with the new LiftMaster 87504-267. He continues “I am excited to see that LiftMaster listened to the dealers and included 2 remotes and a keypad with the opener for the elite series. I think LiftMaster put a lot of thought into all of the details, including how it looks. Esthetically, it’s beautiful.”
The LiftMaster 87504-267 will be available as early as August 24th. The price will be slightly higher than the models they’ve discontinued but the product is dramatically improved.
Aaron Overhead Doors is an Atlanta based garage door company with locations in Buford & Milton GA. Aaron Overhead Doors is a fast growing garage door company that specializes in quality craftsmanship and workmanship. With IDEA certified service professionals, they are highly skilled and trained. Aaron Overhead Doors is also the recipient of the IDA Humanitarian Award for their efforts in giving back.
LiftMaster is the leader in garage door openers. LiftMaster has been providing garage door opener dealers with quality products and services since 1967.
Ryan Lucia
Such n Such Media
+1 404-445-3494
email us here
LiftMaster 87504-267