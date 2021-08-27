Black Texas Literary Giant Brings ‘Kin + Dignity’ Together to Redefine the Black and Brown Experience

Kin + Dignity Magazine Sept. 2021 Kin + Dignity Magazine

To shed light on the untold impact of Black culture in small towns, suburbs, and rural communities in the South, where the culture is highly overlooked, forgotten, and dismissed.” — Jaquetta Bazier

One rising literary star knows we often ignore a still small voice, but it is the essence of great things if we would just take the time to listen. During the summer of 2019, Jaquetta Bazier took the time to tune in her antennae to a faint whisper, and in doing so she designed a magazine which would celebrate the complexities and nuances of Black people. Kin + Dignity Magazine was officially birthed on August 18, 2019. Though its inception was regional in its scope, primarily focusing on Southern small-town Black America, the message has a far greater reach permeating American mainstream culture. Jaquetta is on a mission to rebrand the Black narrative to include its rich history of thriving, despite the circumstances.

Though there are over 200 Black magazines in the U.S., Kin + Dignity uniquely highlights a segment of the population once forgotten. This trailblazing publication focuses on the little guys who are moving mountains in their communities. In Kin + Dignity’s upcoming issue, readers will hear accounts of veterans and educators whose sacrifices go far beyond a holiday or monument in their name. Every page is chock full of stories of survival, business acumen, and the ability to shift to the next level. What these men and women deposited in the Black community is immeasurable. As expressed by Jaquetta, “Public servants need more than a thank you for your service. They need our understanding.”

The September 1, 2021 issue features Sheena Parker, an Army veteran, and owner of the Snellville, GA based business, 4SYT Industries, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned, Woman Owned, Minority Owned full-service real estate and facilities maintenance company whose motto is to “make buildings beautiful again.” Sheena faced many obstacles, but she persevered and now she is making a difference for others.

Another compelling story is that of Jennifer Duckworth from Birmingham, Alabama, founder of Neighbor Foundations, a homeschooling service that promotes a new level of teaching where the entire community invests in the lives of each student. The founding of the National Association of Black Military Women is also chronicled in this issue, shining a light, again, on overlooked African American women who diligently served and continue to serve this country. These are but a few of the uncovered treasures that will delight your reading experience.

Each article ties into the origin of the magazine (Kin + Dignity), where Jaquetta encourages readers to embrace the idea of small town, Southern Black pride, which binds people of color together into one family. Jaquetta explains, the word kin is a group of people of common ancestry, and dignity, meaning a sense of pride in oneself. Thus, the moniker was sealed.

Bazier is a native of Montgomery, Alabama, who was born and raised in rural Waugh, Alabama. She is an award-winning essayist and an award-nominated author who has self-published three books. Upon her move to the Lone Star state in 2017, she noticed a deep void in ethnic representation in media, billboards, and marketing material, despite the increasing number of Blacks that were coming into the area. Jaquetta took on the mantle to be the change that was needed by bringing overlooked heroes to the forefront. The classy and sophisticated layouts, which adorn every page, highlight the stories of Black entrepreneurs and everyday citizens on all economic levels, representing the backbone of the outlying small cities. As you flip the pages of the magazine, which comes out three times a year (January, May, and September), you will read about unstoppable pioneers who go from tragedy to triumph. Each anecdote is masterfully told to pull the reader into the real-life struggles and successes of people of color.

For more information, or to contact Jaquetta Bazier, please go to www.kinanddignity.com or jaquetta@kinanddignity.com.

To order your September 1st issue, go to www.kinanddignity.com/shop