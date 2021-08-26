XMCOSY+ ‘Smart’ Outdoor String Lights for Patios & Porches Receive Rave Reviews

The company’s ‘Smart’ Outdoor String Lights and Patio Lights can be controlled by Smartphones, with Alexa or Google Assistant.

VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMCOSY+ offers a range of smart outdoor lighting products which have seen a huge boost in popularity over the last few months. The reason for this, according to company spokesperson Emily Li, is that unlike most of the lights sold by the competition, XMCOSY+ lights are intelligent.“We’re particularly proud of our products because they can be remotely controlled by the App and with Alexa or Google Assistant,” says Li. “Not only that, our lights are colorful, stylish and cozy. Our customers are consistently thrilled with how they look.”Available on Amazon, the company’s colored Outdoor String Lights product has close to 2,000 positive reviews. Designed to create a beautiful ambience, the lights are manufactured by means of recent LED technology with an enticing retro Edison light bulb design. They are completely weatherproof, and users can design their preferred look with dimmable bulbs and a choice of multiple colors, a single color, or a simple warm white.Also hugely popular, with over 2,000 Amazon reviews are the XMCOSY+ Patio Lights . Bright enough for indoor or outdoor use, these lights create a dimmable warm white cozy glow. The app allows users to customize the scenes and add breathing and flashing sequences as desired. As with all the company’s products, they are easy to set up and install, and are waterproof and shockproof.All XMCOSY+ products work with the App and are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.For more information about these remarkable products, visit the company’s Amazon page , or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/XMCOSY About the CompanyFounded in 2020, XMCOSY+ was inspired by the word COZY. With a wealth of experience in smart outdoor lighting, the founder and creative director are on a mission to provide cozy, smart décor at reasonable prices. The company currently offers a range of solar lights and smart lights which work with the App and are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.