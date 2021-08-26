DNA Microarray Market Size To Reach USD 8,677.7 Million By 2028 | Reports and Data
Advancements in DNA microarray techniques, growing prevalence of various diseases, and increasing need for rapid.NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global DNA microarray market size is expected to reach USD 8677.7 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of cancer, growing adoption of DNA microarray technology in various applications such as cancer research, genetic disease diagnosis, and personalized medicine are key factors driving global market revenue growth.
DNA microarray is a laboratory tool used for measuring patterns of several genes simultaneously. It is a collection of microscopic DNA spots that are attached to a solid surface that aid in measuring expression of large number of genes at once. These microarrays are extensively used in gene expression, early-stage cancer detection, and drug discovery. The DNA microarray market is gaining significant traction in recent years. Increasing applications of DNA microarray technique, rapid growth in genomics and medical sector, rising prevalence of several chronic diseases and growing adoption of microarray techniques to detect various infectious diseases is boosting demand for DNA microarray across the world. Factors such as growing adoption of genetic testing, rising research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, and rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and facilities are boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing investments by leading players to develop more efficient and enhanced DNA microarrays is expected to boost growth of the global DNA microarray market during the forecast period. In addition, growing focus on R&D in cancer is projected to open lucrative opportunities for key players going ahead.
However, high costs associated with sequencing and lack of skilled professionals to carry out these processes are expected to hamper global market revenue growth throughout the forecast period.
The global DNA Microarray market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Some Key Highlights from the Report:
• The Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA) segment is expected to register highest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. The oDNA microarrays are preferred over cDNA as they offer more hybridization specificity and are thus used for analyzing gene expression and single nucleotide polymorphisms.
• Among the application segment, the drug discovery segment is projected to account for fastest revenue growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and growing demand for DNA microarrays in drug discovery processes including disease pathway identification, compound screening, and clinical trials.
• The academic & research institutes segment is projected to account for significant revenue growth during the forecast period owing to extensive use of DNA microarray in ongoing research and development activities and government funds for various research projects.
• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global DNA microarray market over the forecast period. Technological advancements in genomics, high prevalence of age-related chronic diseases, and access to modern research facilities are key factors contributing to global market revenue growth. In addition, high investments in research and development activities and presence of key players are fueling market growth.
• The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue throughout the forecast period. Increasing investments in genomic research, high prevalence of diseases, and rising awareness about genetic testing are boosting market revenue growth.
• Illumina, Affymetrix, Biometrix Technology, Arrayit, Sengenics, WaferGen, Applied Microarrays, Savyon Diagnostics, Scienion AG, Gyros AB, Agilent Technologies, Roche NimbleGen Inc., ProteoGenix, NextGen Sciences, Discerna, and Luminex Corporation are some leading companies operating in the global DNA array market.
For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global DNA microarray market based on type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018–2028)
• Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA)
• Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA)
Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018–2028)
• Gene Expression Analysis
• Genotyping
• Genome Cytogenetics
• Drug Delivery
• Other
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
• Diagnostic Centers
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries
• Academic & Research Institutes
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Key findings in the report:
• Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
• Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
• Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
• New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
• Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
