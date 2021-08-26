Reefer Container Market: Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2027
Reefer container market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021-2027. The global market segmented by end user, offering, technology, refer & regionPORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reefer Container Market Outlook – 2027
Reefer containers are refrigerated insulated containers used to ship temperature-controlled cargos such as fruits, fish, meat, vegetables, and dairy products. They can be used to ship inedible products such as flowers, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Some products need to be transported in chilled, frozen, or temperature-controlled containers, which can be carried out using the refer containers. The reefer containers help transit such products without the risk of decay or spoilage. these containers tend to keep the products frozen at a temperature of even −60°C. Optimal humidity conditions are ensured inside reefer containers through de-humidification systems. This enables flowers to stay fresh, and bananas and other fruits do not turn brown even after being in transit for miles and over several days inside the reefers. They further help to maintain the required temperature for goods that need to be kept warm regardless of the outside temperature. Hence, increasing awareness among various businesses for reefer containers is expected to boost the market growth.
The key players analyzed in the report include Daikin Reefer, Klinge Corporation, Fortune Container Trading, Hapag-Llyod, Singamas, Global Sea Containers Ltd, BSL Refrigerated Containers, Pioneer Refrigeration, MSC, Air Conditioning Works, and NYK Line
COVID-19 scenario analysis
Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of reefer containers across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.
Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of reefer containers, which negatively impacts the market growth.
However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.
Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis
The key factor that boosts the growth of the global market is expansion of the transportation industry. However, transportation costs and freight charges have decreased substantially, which is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, the availability of the appropriate reefer container is growing on a rapid level for the reefer container market since the utilization of the latest cooling technology is a vital role, which is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
The reefer container market trends are as follows:
Expansion of the transportation industry
The global cold chain has expanded significantly over the last decade. Increase in international trade and easy navigation facilities have boosted the reefer container market. In addition, as reefer containers have been replacing temporary warehouses, which boosts the market growth. Hence, low transportation costs, fast & easy transshipment of goods, and low terminal turnaround times are expected to drive the reefer container market during the forecast period.
Innovation of shipping cargos
The huge expansion of various industries across the globe has created various challenges for the industry, transportation being the severe one of them. Moreover, companies have now adopted various innovative measures to transport their products safely and on time for various products. Hence, the discovery of refers which help transit edible and inedible products easily in a stipulated duration without causing any damage is expected to boost the reefer container market during the forecast period.
