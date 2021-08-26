SJV Data Solutions New Product Revolutionizes Value of National Criminal Databases in the Background Screening Process
Scope, Comprehensiveness and Transparency become the standards by which CRAs judge data solutions
With over 90% of the US population covered, the national criminal coverage of SJV’s solution outflanks the competition and represents the largest electronic criminal records source, period.”ATLANA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SJV Data Solutions, the largest independent wholesale data provider in the background screening industry today announced a revolutionary step forward in people-data information with its reimagined National Criminal Database solution. In a post-pandemic hiring environment, CRAs are squeezed between employers’ need to know everything they can about an individual and the imperative to process checks inexpensively and efficiently. Today the market demands a new approach to identifying and processing potential criminal records outside the jurisdictions where candidates have lived.
— Nick Fishman
Until now national criminal databases available to CRAs have been a mystery in terms of transparency of data sources. Mysterious data has been a source of friction in the screening process and prone to cause wild goose chases pursuing information that either cannot be reported or was unimportant to the employer. This decreases a CRA’s value to employers at a time when competition for the best employees is fierce and CRAs are seeing automation commoditize their core screening services.
SJV’s Enhanced National Criminal Database solution features over 2 billion unique criminal records derived from over 2,000 different municipalities at the County, State, and Federal levels across the United States, and aggregated it into an easily accessible cloud data platform. The company enhanced this data with nearly 100 million unique and proprietary verified criminal records directly from primary sources. With over 90% of the US population covered, the national criminal coverage of SJV’s solution outflanks the competition and represents the largest electronically available criminal records source, period.
“Imagine the simplicity of being able to manage your entire criminal background check process in one place,” said Scott Vanek, founder and chief executive officer of SJV. “That’s what this National Criminal Database solution does. CRAs can simply combine their court data and criminal record search with our enhanced National Criminal Data resource to optimize efficiency, responsiveness and reliability.”
The refined solution places a premium on making the process more efficient and customizable and on data and reporting cleanliness.
“Background screening companies can finally get excited about their National Criminal Database solution and use it to compete with CRAs of all shapes and sizes,” said Nick Kelland, SJV chief product and technology officer. “And best of all there are two ways for CRAs to win from a profitability standpoint—the product is priced to sell and we’ve included efficiencies unseen in previous market offerings that allow them to reduce the overhead associated with processing these results.”
About SJV Data Solutions:
SJV is revolutionizing how Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) help businesses make choices about hiring and maintaining their most valuable assets: people. Today, SJV leads the background screening data industry in innovation, using its proprietary technology to productize employment screening services and increase efficiency, integrity and insight for CRAs. SJV’s six targeted data solutions — SJV Connect, Criminal Record Data, Resume Verification, Medical Compliance, International Data, and Continuous Criminal Monitoring — provide the most comprehensive screening profile and empower businesses through integrations with both proprietary and third-party background screening platforms. The entire SJV team is dedicated to creating the best products and to making the world a better-informed place. For more information, please visit http://www.sjvdata.com
Nick Fishman
SJV Data Solutions
+1 847-707-8775
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn