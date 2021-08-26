ECG Devices Market Growth Is Driven By Increase In Cardiovascular Diseases

ECG Devices Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s ECG Devices Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular disease is one of the most common of all health problems and the leading cause of death globally. To check for various cardiac diseases, an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) measures the electrical signal from the heart. Electrodes are set on the chest to record the electrical signals sent by the heart, which cause it to beat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the major cause of death in the USA, accounting for almost 647,000 deaths per year. Moreover, according to the American Heart Association, 2019, around 121.5 million adults in the USA have some form of cardiovascular disease.

The global ECG devices market size is expected to grow from $4.89 billion in 2020 to $5.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the ECG devices market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The ECG market is expected to reach $7.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Increasing cardiovascular diseases such as hypertensive heart disease, stroke, peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic heart disease (IHD) drives the growth of the ECG devices market.

Read More On The Global ECG Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ecg-devices-global-market-report

Major players in the ECG devices industry are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spacelabs Healthcare, CardioNet Inc., Schiller AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic PLC, OSI Systems, Mindray Medical International Limited, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, BPL Medical Technologies, and Mortara Instrument Inc.

The ECG devices market consists of sales of ECG devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to record heart activities through electric signals and are amplified on the ECG monitor. The devices are used to diagnose various types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in a person’s body, therefore, assist the relevant therapy. The ECG devices market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing the ECG devices.

The main types of products in the ECG devices market are monitoring ECG systems and diagnostic ECG systems. Monitoring ECG systems record the electrical signal of the heart to check for different heart conditions. The different lead types include single-lead ECG, 3-6 lead ECG, 12-Lead ECG and uses different technologies such as portable ECG systems, wireless ECG systems. It is implemented in various sectors such as hospitals, home care settings, and others.

ECG Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Monitoring ECG Systems, Diagnostic ECG Systems), By Technology (Portable ECG Systems, Wireless ECG Systems), By Lead Type: Single Lead ECG, 3-6 Lead ECG, 12-Lead ECG), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Others), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ECG devices market overview, forecast ECG devices market size and growth for the whole market, ECG devices market segments, and geographies, ECG devices market trends, ECG devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global ECG Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5283&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Devices Market - By Type Of Device (In-Vitro Diagnostics, Dental Equipment, Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostic Equipment, Hospital Supplies, Cardiovascular Devices, Surgical Equipment, Patient Monitoring Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Diabetes Care Devices, Nephrology And Urology Devices, ENT Devices, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices, Neurology Devices, Wound Care Devices), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Diagnostics Centers) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-devices-market)

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Beating Heart Surgery Systems, Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment, Cardiac Ablation Devices, Perfusion Disposables), By End User (Home And Ambulatory Care, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories), By Application (Congenital Heart Defects, Cardiac Arrhythmia, Coronary Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, Other Applications), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report)

Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems, ECG Data Management Systems, ECG Monitoring Equipment, ECG Stress Testing Systems, Event Monitoring Systems, Holter Monitoring Systems), By End-Use (Hospitals/Physician Clinic (Continuous Glucose Monitors), Home/Emergency, Research And Development (Clinical Trials, Universities, CRO)), By Type (Heart Disease, Coronary Heart Disease), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-monitoring-and-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/