Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is expected to grow from $3.69 trillion in 2020 to $3.96 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The greenhouse market size is expected to reach $5.38 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market consist of sales of greenhouse and nursery flowers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce greenhouse and nursery flowers and other crops which are grown under cover. Under cover includes greenhouses, cold frames, cloth houses and lath houses. The produce includes mushrooms, other food crops grown under cover, and nursery and floriculture produce.

Trends In The Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market

The vertical farming process can increase the productivity because of its ability to grow in artificial lights with less water and less usage of pesticides. Vertical farming is the practice of producing crops in vertically stacked layers or inclined surfaces with the help of controlled environment agriculture technology. Hydroponics is included in vertical farming which uses 70 percent lesser water than normal agriculture. Vertical farming gives the farming industry an ability to grow crops within urban environments and thus have fresher foods available at a faster rate and at low costs.

Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Segments:

The global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is further segmented based on type, end-user and geography.

By Type: Food Crops Grown Under Cover, Nursery And Floriculture Production

By End-User: B2B, B2C

By Geography: The global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market accounts for the largest share in the global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market.

Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides greenhouse, nursery, and flowers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers global market share, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers global market players, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers global market segments and geographies, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers global market report identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Organizations Covered: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

