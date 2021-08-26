Retail Cloud Market Size, Strategic Outlook and Covid – 19 Impact By 2028
Numerous benefits provided by retail cloud over conventional retailing and rapid growth across e-commerce sectors are factors driving industry growthVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global retail cloud market size is expected to reach USD 109.98 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors such as numerous benefits provided by retail cloud over conventional retailing, rapid technological advancements which offers a wide range of applications, and rise in e-commerce sectors are driving market revenue growth.
With the emergence of cloud-based technologies, the retail industry is adopting more advanced solutions. Cloud computing allows end-users to utilize a network of remote servers hosted over the Internet to host, store, and manage data. Retail organizations and retailers can move their business applications and infrastructure resources to the different service platforms of cloud such as Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to gain advantages in terms of speed, security, and agility. Cloud computing provides features for activities such as Supply Chain Management (SCM), customer management, merchandising, workforce management, reporting and analytics, data security, Omni-channel, and others. Cloud computing brings opportunities to the retail industry that not only helps increase consumer demand but enables ease of management. Integrating cloud computing services in the retail sector not only reduces IT costs, but also simplifies workflow, improves efficiency, enhances profitability, improves data security, and enhances end-user experience.
Download FREE Sample Brochure (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/684
An extensive analysis of the Retail Cloud market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the Retail Cloud market. Additionally, the key vendor analysis, product launches, market trends, and revenue generation, have also been furnished in the report to help readers formulate lucrative strategies.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Retail Cloud Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Retail Cloud market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Retail Cloud Market are:
Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Infor, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., and Syntel, Inc.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Retail Cloud market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Retail Cloud industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the retail cloud market based on solution, service, deployment, and region
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Supply Chain Management
Customer Management
Merchandizing
Workforce Management
Reporting and Analytics
Data Security
Omni-Channel
Others
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
SaaS
PaaS
IaaS
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Some Key Highlights From Report
In June 2020, Microsoft Corp. announced a strategic change in retail operations, including closing of Microsoft Store physical locations. The company’s retail team members will continue to serve customers from Microsoft Corporate facilities and continue providing sales, training, and support to remote locations. Microsoft has also announced plans to continue its investment in its digital storefronts on Microsoft.com, and stores in Xbox and Windows, reaching more than more than 1.2 billion people, every month in 190 markets.
In April 2019, Oracle released version 19AMP of Oracle Commerce Cloud. This new version is providing a host of new features with functional efficiency additions like the ability to edit prices directly in the storefront, publish a filtered list of changes, and adds a vital marketing and merchandising capability with personalization based on geolocation.
North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Steady revenue growth can be attributed to rapid growth of the retail market, increasing demand for retail cloud-based solutions, and presence of major key players in countries in the region. In addition, organizations are shifting to providing personalized in-store shopping experience to their customers, which is a major factors expected to fuel growth of the market in the region.
Buy Your Exclusive Copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/684
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Retail Cloud market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Retail Cloud market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Retail Cloud Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Browse Full Report Description with TOC@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/retail-cloud-market
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Retail Cloud market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Retail Cloud market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Retail Cloud market.
Key reasons to buy the Global Retail Cloud Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Retail Cloud market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the Retail Cloud market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this Retail Cloud industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the Retail Cloud market rivals for ideal business expansion.
Customization Available (customization will be delivered as per your specific requirement @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/684
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Retail Cloud Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Retail Cloud Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Retail Cloud Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Retail Cloud Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Retail Cloud Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Retail Cloud Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization
4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions
4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases
4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality
4.2.3. Retail Cloud Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Retail Cloud products
4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Retail Cloud Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3. Competitor’s Positioning
10.4. Strategy Benchmarking
10.5. Vendor Landscape
10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers
10.5.1.1. North America
10.5.1.2. Europe
10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1.5. Latin America
10.5.2. Distributors
10.5.2.1. North America
10.5.2.2. Europe
10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.2.5. Latin America
10.5.3. Others
Continued….
Purushottam Gaurav
Emergen Research
+1 6047579756
purushottam@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn