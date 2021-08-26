Global Blood Warmers Market to Boost at a CAGR of 7.8% During the Forecast Period 2020-2027

The blood warmers market is expected to grow from USD 755 million in 2019 to USD 1,376 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, August 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Blood Warmers Market by Product (Surface Warming System, Intravenous Warming System, Patient Warming Accessories), Application (Preoperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care, Home Care), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.The global blood warmers market is expected to grow from USD 755 million in 2019 to USD 1,376 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is expected to dominate the market share and also account for the highest growth rate. The rising incidences of Hypothermia in the region, especially in the geriatric and infant population is expected to drive market growth. The number of people suffering from thyroid and diabetes due to the lifestyle changes of population is also expected to contribute to market growth in the region. The US is the leading country in the region contributing to market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow at a rapid pace with the presence of an enormous population demanding improved healthcare facilities. The increasing investments by the government in the healthcare sector in the region will also fuel the market growth.Some of the leading players in the market include Becton, 3M Company, Dickinson and Company, CareFusion, Barkey GmbH, GE Healthcare, Meridian Medical Systems, Smiths Medical, EMIT Corporation, and The 37Company. The players focus on product innovations and competitive pricing along with measures to increase market share.This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of products, applications, and regions. On the basis of products, the market can be divided into surface warming system, intravenous warming system and patient warming accessories. The surface warming system is expected to dominate the market and continue to increase its market share in the forecast period. The rising adoption of the surface warming system by developed countries is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the segment. On the basis of application, the market can be divided into preoperative care, newborn care, acute care and home care. The acute care segment is expected to dominate the market share with the rise in the ageing population with high prevalence of chronic diseases.The rising prevalence of Hypothermia, especially in cold countries, is driving the growth of the market. With the rise in geriatric population across the globe, surgical procedures are also increasing, contributing to the growth of the market. The increase in incidences of other diseases thyroid, diabetes and rise in consumption of drugs is expected to drive the market growth. The lower awareness about the instrument in developing countries is expected to act as a restraint to market growth.About the report:The global blood warmers market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.