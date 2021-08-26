High Voltage Capacitor Market Steady Expansion & Comprehensive Growth By 2025
(211 PDF Pages with Insights)High Voltage Capacitor Market by Dielectric, Capacity & Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "High Voltage Capacitor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025". According to the report, the global high voltage capacitor market was pegged at $1.78 billion in 2017 and is projected to garner $3.31 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8% during the period from 2018 to 2025.
Increased demand to improve grid infrastructure for increasing electricity accessibility and rise in adoption of high voltage capacitors in extra high voltage (EHV) and ultra-high voltage (UHV) transmission are the major drivers of the global high voltage capacitor market. However, various hazards related to high voltage capacitors hamper the market growth. On the contrary, innovations in energy and power sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Rise in demand to improve grid infrastructure, rapid technological innovations in energy and power sector, and surge in adoption of high voltage capacitors in EHV and UHV are expected to propel the growth of the global high voltage capacitor market. Ceramic segment to manifest the fastest growth by 2025. Above 14000V segment held the largest share. Power generation is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Asia-Pacific region would dominate the market through 2025.
High voltage capacitors market is experiencing significant growth due to increase in their demand from end-use industries, such as electronics & semiconductor. High voltage capacitors are used in these industries owing to their high-temperature stability & outstanding insulation properties. They are also used for other applications such as automotive industry and wear parts, chemical & process technology, medical, and others. However, variability in cost of raw materials such as plastic, and high voltage hazards related to the high voltage capacitors, are anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, continuous advancements and innovation in the energy and power sector are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.
The global high voltage capacitors market is segmented based on dielectric, application, capacity, and region. In accordance with dielectric, the market can be categorized intoplastic film, ceramic, aluminum, electrolytic, and others. The plastic film high voltage capacitor is estimated to account for a major share in the global high voltage capacitor market. This is attributed to the growth in manufacture and sale of consumer electronics such as smartphone, laptops, cellphones, digital cameras, which is projected to boost the demand for plastic film capacitor.
The applications covered in the study comprise power generation, transmission, distribution, and others. The power transmission segment accounts for a major share in the global high voltage capacitor market due to growth in use of high voltage capacitors in the power transmission application.
The market in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of about 57% in 2017, owing to rise in demand for electricity from end-user industries such as automotive, information technology, and textile industry. However, Europe is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% through 2025. The report also analyzes other regions such as North America and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
Market players have adopted agreement, acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product & technology launch to gain competitive advantage in this market. The key players profiled in this report include General Electric, ABB Ltd., TDK Corporation, AVX Corporation, Maxwell Technologies, Siemens AG, Arteche Group, Presco AS, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Lifasa. For instance, TDK corporation launched High Voltage EPCOS Y2 Film Capacitor Series for EMI suppression. This new series is designed for rated voltages of 300V AC, and offers a permissible rated voltage of 350V AC.
