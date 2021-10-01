Virginia-Based ‘Learn Me’ Mixes Virtual Reality and A. I. with Traditional Therapy to Help Children with Autism

Learn Me Grand Opening

Simulation, Gaming, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence Help Children on The Autism Spectrum Live a More Independent and Productive Life

According to the Centers for Disease Control 1 in 5 children in the United Stated is on the Autism Spectrum and 1 in 5 children live in assisted living facilities. Children on the Autism Spectrum have more challenges living independent and autonomous lives as they transition into adulthood. Introducing, Learn Me, a progressive child behavioral practice based in the heart of Rosslyn in Arlington Virginia facing Georgetown where the rate of autism is more than 3 percent. This innovative facility with top notch practitioners is uniquely positioned to serve the Commonwealth.

Learn Me is excited to announce the grand opening of its learning center in Arlington, Virginia on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be held at their new location, 1911 N Fort Myer Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22209. Participants can expect exciting surprises and the chance to win a free, 2-hour respite care service. Due to COVID restrictions, only five families per time slot are allowed into the event. Participants can register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grand-opening-100221-tickets-165498118327.

What We Offer

Learn Me is an innovative technologically based behavioral consulting practice, combining the knowledge and expertise of industry leaders from the clinical, scientific, and educational disciplines. The purpose of the center is to stem the tide of behavioral issues that may be challenging as children with special needs move into adulthood. Some 78 percent of adults with intellectual disabilities are unemployed but with proper therapy at centers like Learn Me, many people on the spectrum learn adaptive strategies to function independently in society.

The center offers a wide range of therapies for children with special needs, who are at various stages of the learning spectrums with a focus on independent and core living skills. Using simulation and gaming technology, clients’ needs are assessed through interactive experiences. Research shows 18 percent of high school aged children with intellectual disabilities are included in general public school classrooms and therapy sessions at Learn Me can help them assimilate more quickly to the demands of that environment. Treatment plans are tailored to the needs of each client to discover their immense potential. Through live and virtual simulation clients are immersed in real-life environments that will aid them in mastering critical life and safety skills. Clients learn through accomplishing tasks such as tidying their living space, grooming, navigating crosswalks and traffic, through a variety of interactive experiences.

Learn Me is the brainchild of industry game changers Faby and Dr. Saikou Diallo. The dynamic duo believes in endless possibilities for children of all backgrounds to grow and mature, surpassing labels and barriers. The clinical director, Faby Diallo, a board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA), holds a Master of Education from George Mason University. Her area of expertise is special education and applied behavior analysis studies. A specialist in positive behavior interventions, Faby partnered with expert clinicians and scientists to offer a multifaceted therapeutic approach to teaching life skills and independence to children with special needs. The synergistic STEM, ABA modalities, is the successful blending of science and therapy into each encounter with clients and clinicians. Through her own experience of parenting a child on the autism spectrum, Faby is well acquainted with the distinct needs of children with special needs.

The Environment

Fostering a warm, caring environment, Learn Me offers an educational option that breaks from the one-size-fits-all approach to educating children with special needs. Through data-driven approaches interwoven with digital platforms, clients are free to learn and grow through a wide range of behavioral, speech, occupational, music, and play therapies. Through a multi-modal approach, children are encouraged to explore, learn, and grow through personalized education and assessment of their distinct learning needs. Schedule a free consultation today!

