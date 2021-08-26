Airport Moving Walkway System Market Projected to Reach $5,135.6 Million by 2027

There is an increase in the airport moving walkway system industry due to the growth in a number of air travelers at a particular airport.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moving walkway or moving side walk is a transport system that uses conveyor. The moving walkways move people safely and slowly over a short distance along the ground level or inclined between two floors of the building. These are also called as travelators. Escalators and walkways have similar applications. People walk or stand on the conveyor and it starts to roll.

The global airport moving walkway system market size accounted for $4,155.6 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $5,135.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Thus rise in new construction, expansion, and renovation of airport make way for new installation, modernization and maintenance of airport moving walkway systems. For instance, in February 2019 it was announced that installation of moving walkway system will be done from terminal 1 to the parking lot of Bengaluru Airport in India. Also, Otis has signed a contract with London Gatwick Airport in February 2019 for the maintenance of 340 units of elevators, escalators and moving walkways for the period of five years.This will help in the airport moving walkway system market growth in the forecast period

Top 10 Leading Players

Analogue Holdings Limited (ATAL Engineering Group)
Fujitec Co., Ltd
Thyssenkrupp AG
Hitachi, Ltd.
Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.
Kone Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
United Technologies
Schindler
Stannaha

Key Market Segments

By Business Type

New Installation
Modernization
Maintenance

By Type

Belt Type
Pallet Type

By Angle

Horizontal
Inclined

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

