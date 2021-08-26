Underground Waste Containers Market Worth $1,050.1 Million by 2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
Factors such as space efficiency, tidiness, and long emptying intervals offered by underground waste containers are expected to fuel the growth of the market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An underground waste container is used for collecting waste in the residential, commercial, and industrial areas. The underground waste containers can be made up of various materials such as metal, plastic, and others. The global market is anticipated to grow, owing to the growth of residential and commercial sectors. In addition, an upsurge in population and industrialization is expected to boost the growth of the market.
The global underground waste containers market capacity is expected to reach $1.5 billion in 2027 from $0.79 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4244
Moreover, the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart sensors in underground waste containers is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players. Nevertheless, a lack of awareness regarding the significance of underground waste containers among developing countries is expected to hamper the growth of the underground waste containers market. Besides, high installation and maintenance costs are expected to hamper the underground waste containers' market growth.
Increase in environment-related concerns and rise in demand for sustainable waste disposal is anticipated to boost the growth of the market of underground waste containers. Growing spending on commercial and residential buildings with construction development is projected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, stringent government regulations toward health safety specifically in Europe & North America are expected to positively contribute to the development of the market.
Top 10 Leading Players
ESE World B.V.,
Ecoloxia Environmental Group Inc
Meulenbroek Machinebouw B.V.
Nord Engineering S.r.l.
Oktagon Engineering GmbH
OGE METAL YEARLTI YERUSTU COP KONTEYNER SISTEMLERI
Reflex Zlin spol. s.r.o.
SOTKON GROUP
Sutera USA, LLC
Zweva Environment bvba.
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4244
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Metal Type
Plastic Type
Others
By Capacity
Below 1000 Lts
1000-3000 Lts
Above 3000 Lts
By End-user
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4244
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn