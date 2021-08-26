Impossible Finance Launchpad Token Launches with MEXC Global

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Global, a top centralized exchange, has collaborated with Impossible Finance , an innovative platform building a multi-chain ecosystem to support new projects.



Impossible Finance redefines how upcoming projects launch into the flourishing decentralized finance (DeFI) world with its Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) token.

MEXC Global Lists $IDIA

MEXC recently listed IDIA on its Innovation Zone under an IDIA/USDT trading pair. The exchange opened trading for the new listing on Aug 18 at 12:00 (UTC), while withdrawals commenced at 13:00 (UTC) on the same day.

The exciting collaboration aligns with MEXC Global's objective to nurture growth in the blooming DeFi sector. Moving forward, the Impossible Decentralized Launchpad will suggest promising new projects that MEXC can list on its Innovation Zone, empowering the exchange to offer better crypto services to its growing user base.

"The MEXC team was fast and flexible to accommodate our project needs," a statement from Impossible Finance provided.

A Multi-Chain DeFi Incubator Building the Impossible!

Impossible Finance is a DeFi incubator, launchpad and swap platform creating a multi-chain ecosystem. It sets to transform how top-tier blockchain projects establish themselves in the blooming DeFi space.

Conceptualized and brought to life by ex-Binance teammates, the project aims to build the impossible on leading blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum, and Polygon.

Top tier companies like CMS Holdings , True Ventures , Alameda Research, and a host of other institutional and angel investors have helped the project raise over $7M. The funds will go into developing the Impossible Launchpad that will incubate upcoming crypto builders and foster the DeFi ecosystem's growth.

DeFi veterans, including Calvin Chu, created Impossible Finance. Mr Chu was behind the development of the successful Binance Launchpad. Incubated projects on the decentralized Launchpad will leverage an AMM liquidity protocol to get the best start to their journey.

The Impossible team recently completed their Inaugural IDIA Initial DEX Offering (IDO). They have also unveiled plans to launch their second DEX, OpenSwap, on their Launchpad.

MEXC Provides Solutions for Crypto Trading

MEXC Global is a Singapore-based exchange seeking global expansion with its expansive suite of crypto-related services. The fast-growing trading platform boasts an offering of 850+ digital assets. These include trending coins such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, and ADA.

The global exchange continues to work strategically with some of the most promising projects in the crypto-verse. These projects include Solana, Polygon, and Avalanche.

MEXC offers a comprehensive marketplace where investors can buy and sell crypto assets. They can also manage holdings and develop strategies to limit risk and maximize returns on each trade.

Media Contact -

Contact name — Alson, CMO

Email — alson.liu@mexc.com

Company — MEXC Global