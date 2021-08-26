New lawsuit accuses Unruly Agency of posting revenge porn on OnlyFans
Tauler Smith LLP Represents Swimsuit Model Who Says Talent Agency Published Nude Photo on Social Media Site Without PermissionLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles law firm Tauler Smith LLP has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a well-known swimsuit model who is accusing Unruly Agency of “revenge porn” by circulating a nude photograph of her on the internet without her knowledge, permission, or consent. The model, identified in the legal complaint as “Jane Doe” to protect her privacy, alleges that Unruly published the illicit image on popular social media platform OnlyFans only after the model severed ties with the talent agency, and that they did so in likely retaliation.
The model originally hired Unruly Agency to provide support and help with content creation as she looked to expand her reach on social media platforms like OnlyFans. One of Unruly’s services included arranging a photo shoot at a rented Hollywood Hills mansion. According to the lawsuit, Unruly covertly took nude photographs of her while she changed in and out of swimsuits during the photo shoot.
Throughout her business relationship with Unruly Agency, the model made it very clear to the talent agency that she did not want any nude images posted online due to her post-modeling career plans. Despite her clear instructions, Unruly distributed a topless photo of the model on her official OnlyFans page. The timing of the incident, the lawsuit states, suggests that Unruly disseminated the illicit image in retaliation after she told Unruly that she no longer wanted to use them and that their agreement was terminated.
Attorney Robert Tauler, a founding partner of Tauler Smith LLP, represents Jane Doe and is seeking monetary damages, punitive damages, and injunctive relief to compel Unruly Agency to stop distributing the nude image. The complaint raises multiple causes of action, chief among them a cause of action under California’s revenge porn statute. This law explicitly prohibits anyone from intentionally distributing a photograph of another person to third parties without that person’s consent if (1) there was a reasonable expectation that the photo would remain private, and (2) the photo exposes an intimate body part of the person.
Unruly Agency has also been accused of abusing their power to exploit and victimize other aspiring models in a prior lawsuit brought by Tauler Smith.
The lawsuit was filed at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles; Jane Doe v. Unruly Agency LLC, 21STCV31028 (L.A. Sup. Court, filed Aug. 23, 2021)
