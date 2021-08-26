Education is changing: Survey finds that faculty are more optimistic than pessimistic about its future

Faculty optimism-pessimism of the overall future of higher education in two vs. five years

While faculty hope for better futures, they also have many concerns about their courses, students, and the state of the overall higher education system.

Faculty recognize that higher education is fraught with challenges but are optimistic about its future.” — George Veletsianos

OAKLAND, CA, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faculty teaching during a pandemic are evenly split between being optimistic or pessimistic about the short-term future of higher education. However, more faculty are optimistic than are pessimistic about the longer-term future. The study, Faculty Expectations about the Future of Higher Education, was conducted by Bay View Analytics in partnership with Online Learning Consortium and Pearson. Based on a representative sample of 1,131 faculty from across the United States, the survey addressed the opinions and expectations of faculty members about the future state of teaching and learning.

Most faculty are either optimistic or neutral about the future state of higher education. However, while they hope for better futures, they also have many concerns about their courses, students, and the state of the overall higher education system. Findings include:

· Faculty are more optimistic and less pessimistic about higher education in the medium-term (5 years) than in the short-term (2 years).

· Nearly 9 out of 10 faculty view the pandemic as having a major impact on the future of higher education.

· About 8 out of 10 faculty report that they expect the pandemic impact on their institution will be long-lasting.

· Faculty also anticipate that online learning, income inequality, and political instability will have a continuing impact on higher education.

· About 60% of faculty expect that teaching and learning would be significantly different by 2025, and most anticipate the ongoing presence of online learning and financial constraints.

"Faculty recognize that higher education is fraught with challenges but are optimistic about its future." Noted lead author George Veletsianos. "Perhaps this reflects the resilience of higher education or recognition that Higher Education is always changing. Some of the optimistic futures that faculty describe invite us to ask: What can we do now to get there? Yet, at the same time, the harrowing futures they outline should give us pause: Are our current actions putting us on a path toward them?"

The full report is available at www.bayviewanalytics.com/digitalfaculty.html

