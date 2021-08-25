Submit Release
08/25/21-DIAMOND HEAD STATE MONUMENT WILL NOW BE OPEN SEVEN DAYS A WEEK

For Immediate News Release: August 25, 2021

DIAMOND HEAD STATE MONUMENT WILL NOW BE OPEN SEVEN DAYS A WEEK

(Honolulu) – Beginning on Wednesday September 1st, Diamond Head State Monument (DHSM) will now be open seven days a week. The hours of operation will remain the same, 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (last hike). Gates will be closed at 6:00 p.m.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, mask-wearing is required in interior/crowded areas within DHSM.

Hawai’i residents can park and enter DHSM for free with a state identification card or state driver’s license.

# # #

For more information on DHSM:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/parks/oahu/diamond-head-state-monument/

Media contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)

