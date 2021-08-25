Submit Release
News Search

There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,216 in the last 365 days.

Treasurer Magaziner Announces Rhode Island Pension Fund Reaches New All-Time High of $10.34 Billion

Pension Fund earns more than $2 billion over the last year

The Rhode Island pension fund continued its strong performance, growing modestly during the first month of the new Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2022, with an all-time high of approximately $10.34 billion after gaining more than $2 billion in assets over the last year.

"My priority is to support economic opportunity and financial stability in Rhode Island, including strengthening the pension fund," said Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "Our Back-to-Basics investment strategy has protected the Pension Fund for those families whose livelihoods depend upon it while responsibly growing the fund's assets to an all-time high."

During the month of July, the pension fund returned 0.48%. The pension fund continues to outperform its long-term actuarial target return of 7.0% on a trailing basis, achieving annualized returns of 22.28%, 11.19%, and 10.45% for the trailing 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year periods compared to a traditional 60 stock /40 bond benchmark return of 18.76%, 10.88%, 9.70% over the same periods, respectively.

Additional information about the Rhode Island pension system, including the 'Back to Basics' investment strategy and performance, can be found online as part of Treasurer Magaziner's "Transparent Treasury" initiative at: investments.treasury.ri.gov

All performance is reported on a "net of fees" basis.

You just read:

Treasurer Magaziner Announces Rhode Island Pension Fund Reaches New All-Time High of $10.34 Billion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.