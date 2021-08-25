RIDOH Recommends No Swimming at Four Beaches

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends no swimming at Grinnell's Beach and Fogland Beach in Tiverton, Bonnet Shores Beach in Narragansett, and Kent County YMCA Lower Pond in Warwick due to high bacteria counts.

RIDOH officials will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).