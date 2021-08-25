Submit Release
Alexander Betses lists 8 tips for choosing the right real estate agent

MERRIMACK, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES , August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buying or selling a home is a major financial decision. Hiring the right real estate agent is just as important. Not only can a professional get you the best deal, but a real estate agent can also ensure you avoid costly mistakes.

Wanting to help, Alexander Betses is training to become a Realtor. Through his work at The Masiello Group, he offers eight tips to consider when hiring a prospective agent.

Talk to a lender

Don't just jump into a home search. Getting preapproval for a mortgage should inform any decisions. Not only does this identify the maximum amount you can borrow, but it also helps you stay within your budget. Narrowing this down can help your real estate agent meet your needs. It also signals you're a serious buyer.

List priorities

What are you looking for in a potential agent? Answering this question is key to finding the right person. Make a list of the qualities that are most meaningful to you. An agent with local knowledge is always a plus. Visit their website. See if their virtual presence, including videos and photos, creates a strong first impression.

Get referrals

Ask around. Anyone who owns a home has had at least one agent in their lifetime. Friends, family, and neighbors should be able to recommend someone. While their experience is valuable, every buyer has different needs. Weigh your own desires more heavily.

Research candidates

Examine a potential agent's online profile. Look at social media and online reviews. While you shouldn't be afraid of a couple of negative comments, several could be a red flag. Checking credentials is important too. Realtors, like Alexander Betses, are members of the National Association of Realtors and often have several specialized designations.

Conduct interviews

Once you've narrowed your list down to a couple of prospective agents, meeting in person is an opportunity to ask questions. Find out if they understand your needs and are able to deliver. Discuss preferred methods of communication and when showings are best for you.

Request references

During this interview, it's a great time to ask for references too. Alexander Betses encourages you to ask for previous listings from the past year and what they sold for. Ask to speak with former clients to see if they would work with that agent again.

Trust your gut

All the research in the world shouldn't replace how a real estate agent makes you feel. They are your guide throughout this process. Any agent you hire should make you feel comfortable and supported.

Review contract

Don't sign until you've reviewed the listing agreement. Your contract should clearly state the terms you are agreeing to, including any commissions. These are often negotiable. The contract length is also imperative. Shorter terms, like six months, are preferred. As Alexander Betses points out, this allows you to keep future options open and switch agents if needed.

