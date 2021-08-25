Submit Release
RELEASE: Air Permit Issued for Enviva Pellets Northampton, LLC

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued a first-time Title V permit for the Enviva Pellets Northampton facility located in Northampton County. The facility is required to obtain a Title V permit under the terms of its current operating permit. The Title V permit does not include any significant operational changes or changes to the facility’s potential to emit.

After a comprehensive public process, including a public comment period and public hearing, and EPA Region 4 review, Division staff thoroughly considered the comments received on the draft permit and incorporated changes as recommended by the Hearing Officer. 

The final permit, final permit review, and environmental justice report are available on the Department’s website here.

 

