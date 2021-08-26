UN World Humanitarian Day celebrated in Washington, DC, thanking those who have volunteered their time and efforts
We hope this will help to encourage the spirit of brotherhood and peace we all hope for.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Nations established a World Humanitarian Day in August to acknowledge and thank all those who work to improve society and help others deal with challenges in their lives. This past year has been especially difficult in Washington, DC, including a 30% rise in opioid overdoses, no volunteer programs allowed physically in the DC Department of Correction’s Detention Center due to COVID, and continued concerns about human rights abuses such as racial injustice and human trafficking.
A socially-distanced event and ceremony was held at the Founding Church of Scientology in Washington, DC, to thank those who have volunteered their time to help. Volunteers helped on a variety of programs, such as getting information and assistance to families and neighborhoods struggling with a spike in overdose deaths. Volunteers have been doing events and booths almost daily throughout the city, bringing help and resources to the community about the dangers of drugs and how to help those on drugs. Other volunteers organized an online concert to teach about the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights and produced virtual panel discussions and events to educate the community about human trafficking and how to protect their young people from this scourge.
While these very important issues were being addressed, still more volunteers distributed the Church of Scientology’s “Stay Well” booklets, a series of illustrated booklets written in simple, direct language that give tips on staying well in the pandemic, how to isolate if someone is sick, and how to keep homes, offices, and businesses properly sanitized and healthy. They provided these booklets for free to businesses to give to their customers and to neighbors throughout the community to ensure they understand how to protect themselves and their families.
One volunteer with the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (DFW) participated throughout the summer in a DC Police Community program called “Beat the Streets” promoting drug prevention educational materials to community leaders and citizens in Washington, DC.
“One of the activities we have been doing this summer is our Drug-Free Pledge project where youth and adults pledge to be drug free in addition to helping educate people about heroin and the devastating and often deadly effects of opioids laced with fentanyl,” said Drug-Free World’s faith liaison Thalia Ghiglia. “I have found working with the police has given us an opportunity to reach deep into our neighborhoods to bring them the truth about drugs.”
Another volunteer program active in DC is Youth for Human Rights, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth and adults about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and to inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace.
Youth for Human Rights advocates for human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings, such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits which bring youth together from across whole sectors of the world. Several panel discussions have been done to train people in spotting and reporting signs of human trafficking. This further empowers youth to help their friends and community.
Aaron Carson, Vice President of Youth for Human Rights of Washington, DC, said, “We have held concerts on the Washington Mall for several years to promote human rights and the spirit of brotherhood. We expanded it this year by holding the concert online where people from all over the world attended. We hope this will help to encourage the spirit of brotherhood and peace we all hope for.”
The Founding Church of Scientology held the World Humanitarian Day event and ceremony to acknowledge those who have been volunteering their time and working for improved conditions in the city. All volunteers were thanked and encouraged to continue helping in the community.
Rev. Sylvia Stanard of the Founding Church of Scientology of Washington, DC, said, “Community spirit and the urge to help others are vital parts of our society and needs to be validated and encouraged. The UN recognized the work of humanitarians in helping others and named a special day to honor them. Every community should be honoring and thanking those who help in any aspect of improving lives – but volunteers who do it out of the goodness of their hearts are especially important.”
