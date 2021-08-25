Stroke: What You Thought Was Untreatable Now May Be Repairable, explains Dr. Allan Spiegel MD
EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the third leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of long-term disability.(*1) What medical emergency could possibly be responsible for such destruction? It is the notorious Stroke. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, a stroke is defined as “a sudden interruption in the blood supply of the brain. Most strokes are caused by an abrupt blockage of arteries leading to the brain (ischemic stroke). With other strokes being caused by bleeding into brain tissue when a blood vessel bursts (hemorrhagic stroke).”(*2) Symptoms of a stroke may include; difficulty walking, speaking, and understanding, as well as paralysis or numbness of the face, arm, or leg.
Treatments for stroke vary. TPA, a clot-buster, can minimize brain damage when given early on. Other treatments focus on limiting complications and preventing additional strokes. At Dr. Allan Spiegel’s office, you will find a cutting-edge neurology practice, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), Physical Therapy, and Cognitive Rehabilitation. All of these resources have been proven as extremely efficacious treatments for stroke patients.
“The great thing about Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is that not only does it do wonders for patients right after stroke, but it’s also extremely efficacious for patients years down the road.” says Dr. Allan Spiegel, MD
There have been numerous studies done on the efficacy of HBOT in the treatment of Stroke. One such study was done by American Friends of Tel Aviv University “ found a way to restore a significant amount of neurological function in brain tissue thought to be chronically damaged, even years after initial injury. Theorizing that high levels of oxygen could reinvigorate dormant neurons, Dr. Efrati, recruited post-stroke patients for HBOT sessions in high-pressure chambers that contain oxygen-rich air. Analysis of brain imaging showed significantly increased neuronal activity after a two-month period of HBOT treatment compared to control periods of non-treatment. Patients experienced improvements such as a reversal of paralysis, increased sensation, and renewed use of language.” (*3)
Finding an all-in-one clinic, where you can receive HBOT and an aphasia specialist may seem impossible. This is not the case at Dr. Allan Spiegel’s office. Some of the major side effects of stroke are Aphasia, a language disorder that affects your ability to communicate, and swallowing problems. Within his clinic, Dr. Spiegel has a Speech Pathologist that works with patients to identify their problems and determine the best course of treatment. According to Amanda Dragga, MS, CCC-SLP “A speech-language pathologist (SLP) is trained to evaluate and treat these types of disorders and is an integral part of the rehabilitation team in a rehabilitation facility.” (*4)
Your mind is so important, but you can’t forget about your body either! Dr. Allan Spiegel’s office also offers in-house physical therapy. With a Doctor of Physical Therapy who specializes in the needs of stroke patients. Helping them regain simple motor activities. Walking, sitting, standing, lying down, and the process of alternating from one motion to another are some of the conditions being treated at Dr. Allan Spiegel’s office. The great thing about having access to all of these therapies, is that once you regain all of these life skills, you keep them.
“Treat your mind like a muscle. Exercise it and it will surprise you what you are capable of.” Dr. Allan Spiegel, MD
References:
A review of oxygen therapy in ischemic stroke: A. B. Singhal
https://oxfordrecoverycenter.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/A-review-of-oxygen-therapy-in-ischemic-stroke.pdf http://www.strokecenter.org/patients/about-stroke/what-is-a-stroke/
American Friends of Tel Aviv University. "Oxygen chamber can boost brain repair years after stroke or trauma." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 23 January 2013.
www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/01/130123144218.htm
https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/effects-of-stroke/cognitive-and-communication-effects-of-stroke/stroke-and aphasia
The Role of Speech-Language Pathologists in Stroke Rehabilitation AMANDA DRAGGA, MS, CCC-SLP
http://www.rimed.org/rimedicaljournal/2015/12/2015-12-20-neuro-dragga.pdf
https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/rehabilitation-after-stroke
Dr. Allan M. Spiegel, MD
Dr. Allan M. Spiegel, MD
