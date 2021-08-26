Ian Marlow Explains What Cybersecurity Is and Why It Is Important
Ian Marlow explained what Cybersecurity Is and why It's importantBOCA RATON, , FL, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ian Marlow, the CEO of FitechGelb, is committed to helping businesses, particularly those in the real estate industry, protect their businesses and ensure they are safe and secure both now and well into the future. Cybersecurity plays a huge role in this goal. Unfortunately, cyber security is not a term that everyone is familiar with, nor do they know why it is important for them or their business. Here is some of the basic information that you should know about cybersecurity.
Ian Marlow Explains What Cybersecurity Is
Ian Marlow says that cybersecurity is essentially the process of securing your computer systems, networks, cloud storage and data, and software against cyber or digital attacks. The most prominent types of attacks are hackers, ransomware, malware and denial of service, or DOS, attacks. Any of these attacks can corrupt your computer systems, wipe out vital files or data, or give hackers access to important business secrets or personal information for your customers and employees.
Ian Marlow States the Importance of Cybersecurity
Ian Marlow says that cybersecurity is important for a number of different reasons. First off, many businesses have secret or proprietary information. If you experience hacks, your private and secret information may no longer be private or secret. Another reason cybersecurity is so important is because it helps to protect all of your stored information. Security issues can corrupt, erase or delete files, which can negatively impact your business. Lastly, the last thing any company wants is for customer or employee information to get leaked thanks to a hack. When this happens, you lose customer trust and customers may decide to no longer do business with you. In the past, customers have brought class action lawsuits against companies who have been hacked and had data leaked, which can be pricey. And finally, the negative publicity can prevent new customers from wanting to do business with your business.
Ian Marlow Details Different Types of Cybersecurity
Ian Marlow states that while there are scary events that can occur with your computer and technology, cybersecurity can help to keep it safe. There are different techniques that you can use to keep your network safe, including installing firewalls, using virus protection software, and hiring IT employees or outsourcing to professionals who can work to set up a security system that keeps all of your computer and technology information safe and secure.
Ian Marlow, CEO of FitechGelb is an expert in cybersecurity. He knows that cybersecurity is vital to keeping business secrets secret, protecting private employee and customer information, and not opening yourself up to ransomware attacks. Learning about cybersecurity and why it should be important to you and your business will help you learn more about the threats it poses and what you can do to protect your business.
