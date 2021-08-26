Combined Arms, supporting veterans in their transition to civilian life, has joined NVBDC’s MVO Task Force.
Combined Arms is a dynamic, ever-evolving collaborative impact organization that is using an innovative approach to technology and service delivery to accelerate the veteran transition experience.
Steph Drake, Executive Director, NextOp Vets, Combined Arms Professional Growth Committee Chair and Marine Reservist
Tina Salisbury, Partner Development Manager, Combined Arms Institute
Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force
“Our aim is to work with the MSO/VSO’s economic development leaders to identify their Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification, while creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency.” LTC (ret) Kathy Poynton
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables our organization to collaborate resources with our members to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran success in business. We currently have 27 Members and 2 honorary members. We are proud to announce our newest member Combined Arms.
Combined Arms is a dynamic, ever-evolving collaborative impact organization that is using an innovative approach to technology and service delivery to accelerate the veteran transition experience. This is accomplished by providing comprehensive support through a no wrong door system to military members and their families to meet their needs throughout all of life’s transitions.
Combined Arms streamlines the connection between veterans and their families from all branches of the military with organizations that serve them. They created a new veteran service model, focusing on collective impact—reinventing what it means to serve veterans by creating pathways for them to access resources based on exactly what they’ve asked for, leaving the outdated model of “services in silos” behind.
Founded in 2015 in Houston, Combined Arms has served to date over 50,000 individuals. In April 2020, Combined Arms launched the Texas Veterans network to expand the collaborative model and resources across the state of Texas to make it the first interconnected state for veterans and military families. Since the network launched, which now covers 194 counties, the Texas Veterans Network has served more than 17,000 unique veteran clients and families.
By providing comprehensive support to military members and their families as they transition to civilian life, they are bringing together veteran-focused nonprofits committed to serving those who served. These 170+ best-in-class organizations provide 700+ resources that empower veterans to lead the successful civilian lives they want, making the community they built stronger than ever. Accelerating veteran transition in order to deliver maximum impact on the communities they return to. With dozens of events there are always opportunities to meet other veterans, share stories, be inspired, build your network, and strengthen your career & your family.
“Career services have historically been the top requested resource in the Combined Arms system. However, by adding more entrepreneurship resources to our collaborative, we can equip the military-affiliated community to provide for their families in a way they are most passionate about. Also, helping them carve their path to economic stability on their terms as they transition from military service and accelerate their impact on the communities where they live and work.” said by Tina Salisbury, Partner Development Manager, Combined Arms Institute.
Through the Combined Arms Institute, Combined Arms collaborates with multiple best-in-class organizations with similar missions to provide collective impact and solve unique problems within the veteran-serving ecosystem and military affiliated community. The Professional Growth Collaboration Committee is composed of several career services organizations. The committee provides outcome measurements on job placement and job search services including: workshops, resume writing, interview prep, professional clothing and entrepreneurship resources.
“I’m really excited to add more entrepreneurship resources to our professional growth community and another facet to our communities’ ability to best serve our nation’s veterans as they grow into their next careers and new communities” said by Steph Drake, Executive Director, NextOp Vets, Combined Arms Professional Growth Committee Chair and Marine Reservist.
ABOUT COMBINED ARMS
Combined Arms is a nonprofit organization committed to unleashing the impact of veterans on the communities they return to. Through streamlined assessments and customized resources based on individual veteran needs, Combined Arms is simplifying and accelerating the connection point between veterans and resources. Combined Arms deploys a data-driven approach and a collaborative, connected model of service delivery so that veterans and the community are united after the uniform.
For more information on NVBDC and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, additional support is available.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
